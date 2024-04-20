From the Founder to its Future: Manav Rachna Celebrates Founder’s Week

As the sun cast its radiant glow upon 27 years of a strong foundation built on academic achievement, educational excellence and community development, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stood tall as a beacon of educational innovation and societal progress. With an unwavering dedication to academic prowess, holistic development, and community enrichment, MREI blossomed into a transformative force, illuminating the path to a brighter future for all who walk through its doors.

April 4, 2024, Manav Rachna embarked on a jubilant odyssey commemorating its Founder's Day in concurrence with the triumphant tenth-anniversary celebrations of the esteemed Dr O. P. Bhalla Foundation. While the campus was buzzing with pride and dynamism, one truth remained constant: the values and spirit of our Founder were alive and thriving, driven by a deep-rooted commitment to student centricity, inclusivity, integrity, sustainability, and excellence.

A decade of benevolent transformation and noble pursuit in the field of education

Founder’s Day also marked the completion of 10 years of Dr O.P. Bhalla Foundation, the ISR arm of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, which has been consistently working towards creating a positive impact in education, health, gender equality, and sustainability. Through its remarkable efforts, it has enriched the lives of innumerable young students with essential skills, enabling them to pursue aspirational careers that will add depth to the learning experience, fostering a holistic development approach.

INNOSKILL 2024 embraced brilliance with innovation and cutting-edge technologies

To mark this special day, MREI hosted the7th edition of the highly sought-after Manav Rachna Annual Technical Fest INNOSKILL 2024 which brought together more than 3000 Students from Manav Rachna International Schools and Kunskapsskolan Schools who participated in the 39 events of this Annual Fest. Engineering Drift & Design; Sustainathon; Culinary & Hospitality; Social Spectrum; Business & Management Conundrum; Healthcare Mystery; Media & Literary Stumper; and Law Knot were the main components ofthis mega platform for tech-enthusiasts. It witnessed a plethora of inventions in the form ofskill-based competitions, exhibitions, and visual workshops. Prizes worth a total of Rs. 3 Lakhs were awarded.

Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC & Managing Director, NSDC (International) attended the fervor as the Chief Guest and launched the books titled “Hands-On with Raspberry Pi Pico” and “Getting Started with Machine Learning”. He also unveiled the Coffee Table Book of Dr. OP Bhalla Foundation which encapsulates the core themes and focus areas of the foundation, shedding light on the impactful initiatives it is dedicatedly working on.

Dr O.P. Bhalla, an illustrious visionary, founded the institution with innovation as the cornerstone of its campus ethos. MREI propels itself further with the inauguration of a Raspberry Pi Centre of Excellence at the Manav Rachna campus. This center aims to cultivate a dynamic environment for research and innovation, leveraging Raspberry Pi products and cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, Deep Learning, and beyond.

उत्कृष्ट ‘Icons of Manav Rachna 2024’ seized the spotlight

The festivities didn’t end there. Manav Rachna hosted a grand felicitation event to honour its distinguished alumni. Ms. Neha Dhupia, Indian Actor and Producer, unveiled the much-anticipated alumni book,उत्कृष्ट ‘Icons of Manav Rachna 2024’. The book is a tribute to the phenomenal alumni who, with their exceptional performance and outstanding genius have brought about revolutionary advancements in their respective fields. Ms Dhupia was ecstatic to be a part of this event. She commended the dedication and hard work exhibited by the team of Manav Rachna in organizing such a remarkable event. She also congratulated Manav Rachna on fostering an environment that encourages both personal and academic development.

The 2024 edition ofउत्कृष्टspeaks highly of 27 esteemed alumni. Some prominent names includeDr. Abha Rani Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Indian Revenue Service,Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication,Prof. (Dr.) Victor Gambhir, President, JECRC University,Priyanka Mangla, Scientist, Indian Space Research Organisation,Kunal Chopra, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Civil Aviation,Amit Kumar, Scientist, Ministry of Earth Sciences,Om Prakash Karhana, Asian Champion, Shot put (Indoor & Outdoor),Shapath Bhardwaj, International Trap Shooter,Sanya Sharma, International 10 m Rifle Shooter,Pranjal Tanwar, National Champion, Inline Hockey,Dr. Ashish Pruthi, Director of Marketing, Stanley Black & Decker,Nitin Aggarwal, Head of Generative AI, Google.

Each handshake, embrace, and smile at the event was a testament to peerless victory and integrity that surpassed the temporal boundaries of the yesteryears and extended the institutions’ legacy further with glory in the global arena. In this illustrious alumnus gathering, the guiding light ignited by Dr O.P. Bhalla stood burning bright, legacy reached its zenith, and the torchbearers of knowledge stood united, galvanizing the path for the future generation.

Ms. Neha Dhupia shared with joy, “I am filled with immense joy and gratitude for the opportunity to engage with such a prestigious institution. The dedication and hard work exhibited by the team of Manav Rachna in organizing such a remarkable event is commendable.”

“This celebration is something that I look forward to every year,” saidDr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, “It allows us to reflect on the remarkable journey of the past 27 years and to chart a course for our future endeavors."

“It fills us with immense pride to stand here today and witness the fructification of our founder's visionary ideals. Each development serves as a poignant homage to our Founder Dr. O.P. Bhalla's enduring legacy," saidDr. Prashant Bhalla, President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

"Manav Rachna's Founders Week presented a splendid opportunity to celebrate our historic achievements. From the remarkable 10 years of the Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation to the groundbreaking work and talent showcased at INNOSKILL 2024, and the achievements of our accomplished alumni scripted inउत्कृष्ट ‘Icons of Manav Rachna 2024’, it reaffirms our commitment in upholding Dr. O.P. Bhalla's illuminating vision and carrying on his legacy."Prof. (Dr.) Gauri Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer, Manav Rachna.

The future awaits countless discoveries and endless vistas

Since its inception as a bastion of academic excellence and innovation in India, MREI has made remarkable efforts over its 27-year journey to creatively nurture the potential of the students and provide an ideal platform for them to channel their creative surge by lending expression to their thoughts.

The vision flowered by Dr O.P. Bhalla in the mists of time is propelled forward by MREI towards boundless horizons with an unwavering determination and it does so with eyes fixed firmly on the future. The past was glorious, but nothing captivates us more than peeks of tomorrow.With student centricity, inclusivity, integrity, sustainability, and excellence as its guiding principles and a strong foundation to build upon, the institution is poised to continue giving the country and the world great stories, and meaningful impacts in the years to come.

