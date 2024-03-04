From The Verge of Bankruptcy to A Remarkable Revival: Dynamic Duo's Journey to a $60M Turnover Business

In an era where stories of perseverance illuminate the path through darkness, the saga of a couple who steered their course from the brink of financial ruin to command a balanced and flourishing enterprise shines as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of shared dreams and unwavering partnership. Their tale is not merely one of overcoming adversity but of a profound pledge to make a global impact by embedding their business with the values of their homeland, India. This narrative exemplifies how love, vision, and resilience can mould a reality once envisioned from the depths of hardship.



Meet the dynamic duo: Vijay, he's the quiet type who loves badminton and can't resist a good prank, while she, Sampurna, is the brainy type with a history of making things happen at Microsoft. Together, they dreamed big - bigger than they ever imagined - starting a journey that stretched from the snowy landscapes of Canada to the urban and busy lifestyle of The USA and back to the vibrant culture of India.



Their dream to blend Indian and Italian cuisines in their Canada-based restaurant was a rollercoaster ride of resilience and partnership. Despite a passionate start, they faced daunting challenges and teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. Yet, this low point marked a new beginning. By embracing perseverance and learning from their setbacks, they turned their faltering venture into a success story. Their journey proves that with unwavering commitment, even the toughest challenges can pave the way to fulfilling our dreams, making each victory sweeter for the hurdles crossed.

The spark that lit their fire? Their daughters, Eva and Laasya. Wanting to give them a taste of Indian heritage, the family made a big leap from the USA back to India, where the girls attended Isha Home School. But what started as a quest for education turned into a much bigger mission: to share the beauty of Indian culture with the world.

In 2020, when the world was upside down, Trendia was born. This wasn't just a business; it was their dream to connect people everywhere with the wonders of India, making it easy and affordable to get a piece of Indian Ethnic wear and vivid craftsmanship in homes across the globe. They travelled, they learned, and most importantly, they shared their love for India with everyone they met.

But here's the heart-tugger: from 2013 to 2022, while working with ‘Groupon’, they decided that every package sent out would be packed with love by people with disabilities. This move wasn't just about creating jobs; it was about showing the world that everyone deserves a chance to shine, making their business not just successful but soulful.

Sure, the road was bumpy. There were moments when everything seemed lost, when the dream they shared seemed too far out of reach. But they held onto each other, believing in their shared vision, and step by step, they made it through to the other side.

Today, Trendia is a success in the global market, partners with over 250+ vendors to deliver an unmatched product range. Having sold over 400,000+ units to a growing base of nearly 150,000+ customers. Dedication to quality and customer satisfaction turns each transaction into a story of trust



In just over 10 years, the dedicated team at YellowThread achieved a stunning $50 million turnover, showcasing their passion and strategic brilliance. This milestone reflects their journey of overcoming challenges with relentless effort, proving their commitment to bringing Indian culture to the world.



Today, their story is more than a business lesson; it's a reminder that when you combine love with a dream, and throw in a dash of determination, amazing things can happen. Trendia isn't just a brand; it's a symbol of their journey together, a testament to the idea that love can build bridges, open doors, and maybe, just maybe, change the world.



So, for anyone out there with a dream, let this be your sign. Love hard, dream big, and remember, with the right partner by your side, you're unstoppable. After all, if a couple on the brink of losing it all can build a business that not only succeeds but gives back in such a beautiful way, then why not you?

