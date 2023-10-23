From tummy troubles to Digestive Delight: Your journey to Optimal Health

Picture your digestive system as a finely tuned engine, responsible for breaking down the foods you consume into essential nutrients that fuel your body. When it operates smoothly, you feel vibrant, energized, and free from digestive discomfort. However, when imbalances arise, it can lead to a range of problems from indigestion and bloating to more severe conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and even an impact on your mental health.

To truly thrive, it is vital to nurture and support your gut health. In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of digestive care, from understanding the role of gut microbiota to discussing dietary choices, lifestyle changes, and Ayurvedic remedies that can help you maintain a happy gut.

Our digestive system is our unsung hero which is tirelessly working day and night to process the foods we eat and provide us the energy that we need to function. But oftentimes, even this system suffers a glitch. There could be the following reasons:

1. Eating a low-fiber diet

2. Not getting enough exercise

3. Irritable bowel syndrome

4. Lactose Intolerance

5. Cancer

6. Consuming too much fast-food

7. Pancreatitis

8. Hiatal Hernia

In the current era, people are facing diseases that are 100% lifestyle and dietary born. If you go to the doctor he won’t have any medicine to suggest, but he’ll only ask to change your diet and lifestyle. Some dietary and lifestyle changes that one can incorporate in their life:

Lifestyle changes

1. Sleep schedule: ‘Early to bed, early to rise’- is a very common and old saying but it has its essence alive till date. If you have your sleeping schedule in hold, you can get rid of multiple diseases without even having to consume a single tablet!

2. Daily workouts: ‘Not having enough time’ might be the biggest and most realistic excuse everyone has, but it is still mandatory to take out at least an hour for a proper workout. It keeps your body’s functions in check and also increases metabolism and boosts immunity.

Dietary Changes

1. Healthy Eating: Incorporating a healthy and nutritious diet in your schedule is very important. Your body runs on fuel called food. It requires all the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to function well. Avoid junk food, processed food, sugary items, soda, and oily food. Focus on home – cooked meals.

2. Meal timings: Eating healthy is obviously a key to a healthy and long life, but eating on time also opens doors to a healthy and long life. All three main meals should be done on appropriate time and in appropriate quantities. It will help in keeping the metabolism strong and you will not have any gut related issues.

We understand that old habits die hard, so Baidyanath is here to help you! If you are suffering from any gut related issues or are someone who is looking to avoid falling ill, Baidyanath got you covered. There are plenty of products that can help you aid any gut related issues. Some of them are:

1. Gaisantak Bati: It is used to pacify the gastric issues, and acidity. It comprises of Chitrak, Haritaki, Pippali, Ginger, Ajwain, Shankh bhasma, Lemon, Black Salt, Hing, and Garlic.

2. Gulkand: Helps in relieving problems related to excessive heat of the body, excessive thirst, excessive swelling, burning sensation in upper and lower extremities, acidity, etc. The two key ingredients are rose petals and Prawal Pishti.

3. Amlapittantak Yog (Tablet/syrup): Baidyanath Amlapittantak Yog, helps in treating acidity, indigestion, gastric issues. It is made up of marich, saunth, lavang, pippal, harad, vaividang, nagarmotha, bahera, Mukta Shukti Bhasma, Rasa Sindoor, Loh bhasma, and Abhrak bhasma.

4. Kabz har: It helps in enhancing intestinal motility and stool softener. It also helps in boosting immunity.

5. Liverex: It helps in treating the liver related issues. The key ingredients are: Amla, Bhringaraj, Druharidra, Giloy, Guggulu, Punarnava, Shilajit, and Shankh bhasma.

Any individual is deemed fit to consume these medicines apart from women who are pregnant or lactating, or person with pre-underlying disease.

The above mentioned products by Baidyanath, helps in aiding the digestive issues. These products are easily available on the official website of Baidyanath. You must contact your physician to know the appropriate dosage for you, based on your age and gender.

