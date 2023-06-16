From Vision to Reality: Manav Rachna's motto to make the world a sustainable graph

Higher education institutions play an indispensable role in creating a sustainable ecosystem and contributing to the SDGs discussions at large, as recognized by UNESCO. They help identify gaps at national as well as societal levels when it comes to promoting SDGs on a larger scale, and often leave an ever lasting impact on their surroundings. It won’t be wrong to say that these institutes play a crucial role in furthering a nation’s efforts towards SDGs and their contribution must not go unnoticed. ‘The Times Impact Rankings’ does just that. A global criterion that assesses universities across the globe against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, it analyzes their commitment toward the environment and highlights the good work done by universities on their campuses, their local environment, and beyond.

The recent Times Impact Rankings 2023 gave a new vision to universities with a strengthened foothold in the area of sustainability. Among the top Indian universities committed to achieving UN SDGs, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) has garnered a glorious place owing to its grassroots initiatives in the area of clean water, green environment, minimizing food wastage, ensuring gender equality, imparting health education as well as providing health services at a very minimal cost, and donating 1000 kgs of dry grains every year.

No. 1 for ‘Zero Hunger’

Manav Rachna has been ranked No. 1 in Delhi-NCR / Haryana and No. 5 in India for SDG 2 Zero Hunger (Amongst the Top 300 Globally).

The School of Culinary and Hotel Management regularly analyzes and documents the amount of food waste generated in the hostel mess. The numbers are boldly visible to the students and visitors dining in the mess and have been extremely helpful in fulfilling the objective of minimizing food wastage and creating awareness towards sustainability.

Furthermore, under the aegis of Dr. OP Bhalla Foundation, Manav Rachna donates tonnes of dry grains to NGOs, shelter homes, and old age homes every year. In 2022, the foundation donated 19500 kgs (or 19.5 tonnes) of grains.

No. 1 for ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’

Manav Rachna has been ranked No. 1 in Delhi-NCR / Haryana and No. 9 in India for SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation (Amongst the Top 200 Globally).

Since its establishment in 1997, Manav Rachna has ensured clean water access and sanitation at its campus, nearby areas, and the adopted villages. A high-tech water treatment plant is in place on the campus to minimize water wastage and use wastewater more reasonably.

The Centre for Advanced Water Technology and Management has also worked extensively on restoring groundwater and rainwater harvesting. It has received a DST-funded Research Project to construct two groundwater recharge systems in soft rock terrain.

The Central Ground Water Board has accredited the center for preparing mandatory reports for groundwater abstraction. It has also received recognition for its exemplary work in the revival of the Badkhal Lake in Faridabad and for its commitment to promote awareness and trigger action on critical water issues at all levels, including the highest decision-making level, to facilitate the efficient conservation, protection, development, planning, management, and use of water in all its dimensions on an environmentally sustainable basis for the benefit of all life on earth.

No. 2 for ‘Good Health and Well-Being’

Manav Rachna has been ranked 2nd in Delhi/NCR, 3rd in Haryana, and 11th in India for SDG 3 Good Health and Well-Being (Among the Top 600 Globally).

Every year, Manav Rachna organizes free health camps (nutrition, dental, physiotherapy, psychology) in the underprivileged areas of Faridabad and beyond, facilitated by the staff members (doctors) at the respective departments and Manav Rachna Dental College.

The campus also houses ‘Open to All’ OPDs for Nutrition Counseling, Physiotherapy, and Dentistry providing facilities at nominal rates.

From International Conferences to regular events, Manav Rachna includes ‘health and well-being’ in all its aspects. Very recently, Manav Rachna and UNESCO collaboratively organized the ‘Fit for Life’ Funshop and the 6th National and International Conference on Health and Sports Sciences to promote fitness and sports.

No. 2 for ‘Gender Equality’

Manav Rachna has ranked 2nd in Haryana, 3rd in Delhi/NCR, and 12th in India for SDG 5 Gender Equality (Amongst the Top 600 Globally).

Creating an environment where diversity and inclusion are synonymous, and giving equal opportunities to all students irrespective of their gender, is the vision that Manav Rachna has been following for the last 26 years.

Let's unite the world with sustainable development!

Manav Rachna's commitment to sustainable development is evident in every initiative it undertakes. The efforts to establish an eco-green and plastic-free campus was driven by a global perspective, extending beyond local boundaries.

The numerous recognitions received by Manav Rachna over the years also serve as a motivating force, encouraging further efforts in this direction. Looking ahead, Manav Rachna eagerly anticipates participating in all initiatives that contribute to making the world a better place.

With sustainability as the guiding principle, let us unite and strive for a future that prioritizes the well-being of both people and the planet. Together, we can create a more sustainable and harmonious world for generations to come.

