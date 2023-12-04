From Vision to Victory: Collegedunia Connect 3.0 Paves the Way for Educational Excellence

New Delhi (India), December 4: Collegedunia proudly announces the triumphant conclusion of Collegedunia Connect 3.0, hosted at the prestigious Taj Palace. Themed "Innovation in Education: A Key to Transforming India," the event served as a dynamic platform for insightful discussions, shaping the future of education.

The summit commenced with a grand Inaugural Ceremony featuring the unveiling of a comprehensive White Paper that promises to redefine the future of education. This set the stage for four engaging Panel Discussions: The first delved into "Industry 4.0 - New Skills for a New World," followed by discussions on the "Digital Blueprint for Smart Learning," "Universal Access to Education: Leaving No One Behind," and “The Power of Artificial Intelligence: Transforming Education.”

The event also welcomed other eminent personalities, contributing their expertise to the dialogue, such as Dr. Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University; Mr. Jeet Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University; Prof. PB Sharma, VC, Amity Gurgaon; Prof. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University; Dr. Vivek Suneja, Director, Faculty of Management Studies; and Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University among others.

The summit drew in over 60 distinguished personalities, solidifying its position as a genuine congregation of thought leaders. Additionally, it welcomed 600 attendees from the education industry, encompassing all stakeholders.

The spectacular conclusion of Collegedunia Connect 3.0 featured the presentation of Collegedunia Excellence Awards, celebrating excellence in schools, higher education institutes, outstanding contributions from Edtech, individual personalities and marketing professionals, with over 60 prestigious awards being bestowed.

The Higher Education Category of Collegedunia Connect 3.0 witnessed a prestigious lineup of winners, each deserving of recognition for their outstanding contributions to the field. Shanti Business School and Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems & Management shone in the West and South Zones, respectively, receiving accolades for Excellence in Education. KLE Technological University earned distinction for Excellence in Research & Innovation, while Dr D Y Patil Institute of Technology, Pimpri, was honoured for Excellence in Industry-Academia Collaboration. Other notable awardees included Netaji Subhas University for Excellence in Social Responsibility, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru, for Providing Global Exposure, and Sister Nivedita University for Excellence in Education- East Zone. These laurels underscore the commitment of educational institutions to innovation, social responsibility, and overall excellence.In the Marketing Category and Educaorporates category, Great Learning, Times Pro, Mr. Sukanta Parida, Director, Centurion University of Technology & Management were among the awardees. In the Individual Category Awards, Outstanding Leadership was acknowledged in the names of Prof. Balvinder Shulka, Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University; Dr. Joseph Marianus Kujur SJ, Dr. Vikram Singh, Chancellor, NIU were among many others. These awards highlight the enduring impact and substantial contributions of these individuals to their respective fields.

This celebration of achievements underscores Collegedunia's commitment to honouring and promoting excellence in the field of education, culminating in a networking dinner to further foster collaboration and connections within the education community.Collegedunia Connect 3.0 owes its success to esteemed partners who played pivotal roles in making this event triumphant. Thanks to Quality Partner QS-i Gauge, Education Partner MIT-WPU, and Industry Partner XISS - Xavier Institute of Social Science for their valuable contributions. Gratitude extends to Supporting Partners, School of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, D Y Patil deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai and PCU - Pimpri Chinchwad University, as well as Admissions Partner CTPL.io, Skilling Partner Physics Wallah Skills, and Supporting Partner UEM - University of Engineering & Management. Special thanks to Gifting Partner Penguin Random House, Hospitality Partner YourSpace, and partners ExtraaEdge as Admission Automation Partner, TruScholar as Credential Partner, and exhibitors Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta Institute of Professional Studies, IMS Ghaziabad (University Campus), MIMA Institute of Management, Alard Group of Institutes, Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology, D2L, and Imarticus Learning. These partnerships reflect our commitment to advancing education collaboratively.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}