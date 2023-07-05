From Waste to Wealth: ICCE hosts the 2nd edition of India Circular Economy Forum

To celebrate India's efforts in the circular economy and promote knowledge exchange, the International Council for Circular Economy (ICCE) hosted the 2nd Edition of India Circular Economy Forum (ICEF2023) from June 29th -30th at IHC, Lodhi Road, in New Delhi. Grand Thornton was the forum's knowledge partner.

The Forum aims to bring together global stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts, to discuss and explore the opportunities and challenges of implementing circular economy strategies in the Global South. The goal of the 2nd Edition of ICEF was to showcase India's progress, share success stories, and facilitate knowledge exchange among stakeholders.

Circularity is critical in the urban context of the Global South. Rapid urbanisation in the region has led to significant challenges related to housing, transportation, and waste management. Many cities in India are adopting sustainable urban planning approaches, waste management practices, promoting recycling, and composting to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, these practices are helping to promote inclusive economic growth and social progress, said Shalini Goyal Bhalla, MD, International Council for Circular Economy.

Deepankar Sanwalka, Senior Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, stated that the circular economy aims to reuse and recycle resources to eliminate waste and maximise its potential. He talked about leveraging the prevalent practice of Jugaad in India, which harbours innovative thinking at its core. He acknowledged the challenges of waste generation, landfills, and the need for sustainable solutions and expressed the need to work alongside the government to find solutions and promote innovation. He further highlighted the potential of job creation and profitability to catapult the transition from a linear to a circular economy. He highlighted the economic potential of India's circular economy being worth half a trillion dollars by 2050, supplemented by the creation of 18 million new jobs. Sanwalka expressed the need for continued research and development of new technologies, materials, and processes that enhance resource efficiency and reduce waste generation.

"In the face of the triple planetary crisis, the circular economy emerges as a vital approach, addressing India's pressing challenges and paving the way for sustainable economic growth,” said Edwin Koekkoek, First Counsellor Energy and Climate Action, European Union Delegation to India. He further stated, “Circular economy ensures that resources remain in production and consumption systems, maximizing their value and longevity. India's leadership in this transition is highly commendable. Europe leverages innovative business models to transform challenges into opportunities, guided by the European Green Deal and the Second Circular Economy Action Plan. Collaboration is essential, and India stands as a prominent partner in the global transition to a circular economy. We aim to strengthen our engagement through bilateral and global initiatives, such as the EU-India Trade and Technology Council and India's G20 presidency."

Renowned speakers at ICEF 2023 include industry thought leaders and influential figures such as Deepankar Sanwalka, Senior Partner Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer ABFRL, Kimmo Siira, Counselor- Trade and Investment Embassy of Finland, Kari Herlevi Project Director, SITRA, Edwin Koekkoek, First Counsellor, Energy, and Climate Action European Union Delegation to India. Anirban Ghosh, Head, Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University, Rutger Bosch, Leader Circular Economy, SABIC, Dr. Abhinav Akhilesh Partner Grant Thornton, Pooran Chandra Pandey, Advisor ICCE, Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy, Sandip Chatterjee Scientist-G MEITY, GoI, Ashish Tiwari, Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, Government, of Uttar Pradesh.

International professionals from esteemed organizations including the Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Circulate Capital, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Circle Economy, World Bank, 2Impact, TÜV Rheinland, and more shared their expertise and insights. The two-day forum saw discussion on various topics including the Role of Segregation in CE, Assessing Circularity: Tools and Methods, Circular Business Models, Building Regenerative Systems, Mission LiFE and Circular Economy, Partnerships for a global Circular Economy, Catalyzing finance for enabling circularity, Designing out waste in a Circular Economy.

Studios, hosted by leading organisations, provide a platform for stakeholders to delve into technological interventions, policy regulations, entrepreneurial journeys, and the latest research and innovation that drive the circular economy transition. Accelerator Sessions, conducted by partner organisations, focused on integrating circularity at the product and system design stages, covering topics such as circular design, materiality, circular cities, life cycle assessment (LCA), and circularity assessments.

ICEF 2023 has garnered support from esteemed international organisations such as the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Circular Economy Coalition, Norway, Circulate Capital, Singapore, 2Impact, the Netherlands, TÜV Rheinland, Circle Economy, SITRA, ACEN, and WBCSD. Leading companies and industry associations, including GIZ, Aditya Birla, Saint Gobain, Microsoft, JSW Cement, Godrej and Boyce, Bisleri, Bosch, TERI, Pashupati Group, RAMKY, Recykal, Recity, Coca-Cola, Ola, and IPI, have already registered for the event, showcasing their commitment to driving sustainable change.

A significant highlight of ICEF 2023 was the prestigious ICEF Awards, which recognise and celebrate outstanding circular initiatives across India. These awards honour organisations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and leadership in driving the circular economy forward.

