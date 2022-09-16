Ftx referral Code To get Signup Bonus and 100% off On fee

Ftx referral code is“GET100” to enjoy rewards like free ERC20 transfers and Zero trading fee on staking 40FTT token. Ftx is one of the best and recommended exchange for spot and leveraged trading. So Join this derivative exchange using my Ftx referral code to enjoy this bonus and rewards.

FTX lists futures on many coins including BTC, ETH, EOS, XRP, and USDT. Each coin has three futures: a contract that expires this quarter, a contract that expires next quarter, and a perpetual future.

Ftx referral Code

Ftx referral Code

How to create account On FTX using referral code

Users need to register an account on FTX to claim a welcome bonus. You will get a referral code that will help to get a bonus. So just follow the steps to get a welcome bonus.

First of all, users need to go to this link to official website of Ftx

Now just enter your Email ID and password to continue, then you will be able to see that the Referral code is already applied.

If not applied than enter Ftx referral code: GET100

Then just complete your registration and start trading with a deposit amount.

Users will get 5% off on the trading fees with this referral code.

Benefits of Staking FTT and Referral Offer

Increased referral rates : referrers that stake FTT are paid a higher fraction of their referees' fees

: referrers that stake FTT are paid a higher fraction of their referees' fees Maker fee rebates : stakers get maker fee rebates (in addition to the standard FTT fee discounts) . These rebates stack with MM-level based maker rebates.

: stakers get maker fee rebates (in addition to the standard FTT fee discounts) . These rebates stack with MM-level based maker rebates. Free swag NFTs : stakers can spin the non-fungible swag wheel for a chance to win a free NFT, redeemable for FTX-themed swag or resellable at the NFT marketplace.

: stakers can spin the non-fungible swag wheel for a chance to win a free NFT, redeemable for FTX-themed swag or resellable at the NFT marketplace. Bonus votes : stakers get bonus votes in our polls (in addition to the standard number of votes, based on FTT held and trading volume)

: stakers get bonus votes in our polls (in addition to the standard number of votes, based on FTT held and trading volume) Increased airdrop rewards : stakers get increased SRM airdrops (and potentially later other airdrops and yield)

: stakers get increased SRM airdrops (and potentially later other airdrops and yield) Waived blockchain fees : stakers get a number of free ERC20 and ETH withdrawals per day

: stakers get a number of free ERC20 and ETH withdrawals per day Waived fiat fees : stakers get an extra free fiat withdrawal per week

: stakers get an extra free fiat withdrawal per week IEO tickets: stakers get tickets for IEOs hosted in FTX

Conclusion On Ftx referral Offer

So that’s all about the FTX Referral Code : GET100, with this users can join this platform and enjoy some amazing discounts and commissions by referring more peoples. We hope that this information is helpful for all the users.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.