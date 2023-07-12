FunctionUp School of Technology- a game-changer in BTech Degree education

Gurgaon, July 10, 2023: In the fiercely competitive landscape of higher education, where even a coveted seat in a prestigious college offers no assurance of future success, FunctionUp stands apart. With a bold mission to revolutionize University education, FunctionUp guarantees students secure placements or receive a full refund of their college fees. This game-changing commitment sets them apart from the rest.

In an era where traditional universities struggle to ensure their students' employability, FunctionUp is here to shatter the status quo with its offline BTech degree course.

FunctionUp, the ed-tech startup backed by Y-Combinator, is proud to introduce the Functional School of Technology (FST) - a four-year offline BTech degree- but taught by IIT alumni - at the Gurgaon campus.

FunctionUp is led by a team of visionary ex-IITian, such as Pritesh Kumar as the Co-Founder and Director of FST, alongside co-founder Bharat Gupta. Their collective expertise has forged a curriculum in collaboration with industry giants MAANG (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix & Google) and exceptional IIT professionals.

According to Pritesh Kumar, Director of FST, “Prepare for a game-changing advantage, our faculty, comprising exclusively of ex-IITians, will impart practical knowledge throughout the program. The first year will immerse you in a comprehensive full-stack development learning experience, while the subsequent three years will be devoted to practical training within esteemed corporations. Engage in real-world projects, gaining invaluable experience and forging a distinct edge in the fiercely competitive job market.

FunctionUp’s is affiliated with Starex University to offer the prestigious BTech degree upon completion, while FunctionUp guarantees the placement of every student a challenge that plagues even the most esteemed Universities.

Kumar further adds that, “We guarantee 100% placement or refund your entire fee, an assurance that surpasses even the renowned IITs' success rates. FunctionUp is rewriting the rules of success and propelling you towards an unprecedented future.”

FunctionUp also offers two additional courses with extraordinary potential. The Data Science Course and AI Course empower professionals to secure remote jobs in the USA after just six months of training. Companies worldwide relentlessly seek individuals with these specialized skills, and candidates can become Data Scientists, Data Analysts, AI or ML Engineers.

FunctionUp also has a Full Stack Development course, designed to equip professionals with expertise in six months and guaranteed placement as a highly sought-after full stack or front end software developer. The duration for both the courses boast an approximate duration of six months plus another six months of optional learning, and there is a 100 per cent placement guarantee for each one.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.