Fundamakers: A centre for quality and affordable education for CAT preparation in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 10, 2023: Starting with only two students in 2017, Fundamakers Institute for Competitive Exam Preparation has achieved 2000 IIM calls for its CAT aspirants and has become a top CAT coaching institute in Lucknow within a short span of six years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fundamakers also prepares students for IPMAT and CUET examinations and has emerged as a beacon of quality education for aspirants under the guidance of its expert faculty. The institute now has three centres spread across the city: Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, and Alambagh.

Since its inception, Fundamakers has achieved remarkable success as a college preparation institute, with over 700 students securing admission to esteemed institutions like the IIMs and other top B-schools in the country.

Surya Pratap Singh, CEO, Fundamakers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking on the demand for quality education among students who prefer online mode, CEO Surya Pratap Singh and his team have also catered to students across India through its online coaching programmes.

Not just for the CAT examination, Fundamakers is also recognised as the top coaching institute in Lucknow for CUET and IPMAT entrance.

To bring Fundamakers to the top spot among the students is the hard work of Singh, who brings a decade of experience in the education sector. Prior to establishing Fundamakers, Singh had worked with various educational companies to live his dream of providing high-quality education at affordable prices, which became the driving force behind the institution's genesis.

Fundamakers charges roughly 50% less in fees than its market competitors without compromising the quality of its teachers and classroom material. The years of hard work translated into excellent reviews for funders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under Singh’s Paratapsleadership, Fundamakers has become a name synonymous with quality education.

Surya Pratap Singh, the CEO of Fundamakers, comes from a family of educators. "Teaching is a craft that I learned quite early from my parents and family, who were also educators. When we started with Fundamakers, we intended to establish a trusted name for students seeking expert guidance for appearing in CAT, IPMAT, and CUET examinations," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We understood quite early that today's students are surrounded by several online and offline coaching options, and it's significant to offer them the best to survive the competition. Our programme content across classrooms, text, online portals, and social media is relevant, upgraded continuously, result-oriented, positive, vibrant, and analytical", added Surya Pratap Singh.

Under Singh’s Paratapsleadership, Fundamakers has become a name synonymous with quality education. Students and parents trust the institution for its commitment to affordable fees, experienced faculty, and proven track record of success.

Fundamakers' coaching programmes and enrollment details can be accessed on the Fundamakers CAT Preparation | Best CAT Online Coaching website or contact at +91-9598333344.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}