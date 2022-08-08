FUTURE READY WORKFORCE WITH FUTURISTIC ENGINEERING PROGRAMMES

Engineering programmes at Manav Rachna are the next generation futuristic courses designed specifically to meet the Industry requirements and prepare the next generation professionals who can develop, work and design new technologies in a multitude of fields.

The prestigious NAAC ‘A’ grade Accreditation, NIRF Rating, QS 4-Star Rating and QS I-Gauge overall Diamond rating stamps the quality of engineering education offered at Manav Rachna. Its engineering programmes have the coveted AICTE and NBA Accreditation that further guarantees the quality of education and holistic culture at the campus.

The curricula of all engineering courses at Manav Rachna are continuously evaluated by accrediting organizations and are strengthened by the invaluable knowledge gained from relationships with businesses and affiliations with national & international agencies. Manav Rachna is known for the Excellence in Education, equipped to facilitate learners with Quality Academics blended with Industry Exposure facilitated by eminent faculty and industry experts.

New-Age Specializations

Engineering can be a truly rewarding career as these professionals often work at the cutting-edge of technology and have an opportunity to derive outcomes like no other field would allow. Manav Rachna offers a wide variety of courses with new-age specializations in association with industry giants, giving young learners a chance to explore the hands-on practices and get ready to face the ever-transforming marketplace.

Choice Based Credit System adopted by the institution provides flexibility to the students to select courses of their choice and pursue the passion along with the degree for which they have registered for.

The courses with new age specializations offered at the institution include:

B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (Specialization in VLSI & VERIFICATION in association with TRUECHIP)

B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering (Hons.) with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT)

specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) B.Tech in Biotechnolog y

y B.Tech in Civil Engineering (Specialization in Smart Cities, Green Technology & Sustainability Engineering)

(Specialization in Smart Cities, Green Technology & Sustainability Engineering) B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (Specialization in Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence in association with Quick Heal; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in association with Xebia; Cloud, DevOps & Fullstack Development in association with Xebia; Gaming Technology; and Cloud Computing in association with Microsoft)

(Specialization in Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence in association with Quick Heal; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in association with Xebia; Cloud, DevOps & Fullstack Development in association with Xebia; Gaming Technology; and Cloud Computing in association with Microsoft) B.Tech Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Specialization in Microgrid Technologies)

(Specialization in Microgrid Technologies) B.Tech Mechanical Engineering (Specialization in Smart Manufacturing and Automation, Mechatronics, Electric Vehicles)

(Specialization in Smart Manufacturing and Automation, Mechatronics, Electric Vehicles) B.Tech in Robotics & Artificial Engineering

Students can get a degree in these specializations by earning extra credits through internships by working in an industry for a full semester or through various MOOCs platforms like Swayam, NPTEL, Coursera, Edx that help them to earn a minor degree in a specialized field or degree with Honors.

They can also elevate their career with a postgraduate (M. Tech) and PhD degree from Manav Rachna in their preferred engineering specialization.

Academic Excellence Blended with Corporate Exposure

Recognized by various ranking and recognition bodies like QS I-Gauge, Business World, NIRF Rankings, India Today, Outlook, Times Engineering and more, Manav Rachna is known for the Excellence in Education, equipped to facilitate learners with Quality Academics blended with Industry Exposure facilitated by eminent faculty and industry experts.

Collaborations with prominent Industry Partners create an encouraging environment for global career development, corporate exposure and opportunities along with preparing the students for acquiring market skills to future proof their career in the ever-changing industry scenario and trends.

Students at Manav Rachna get access to experiential learning with industry-integrated programmes in collaboration with industry knowledge partners Microsoft, Xebia, Amazon Web Services, Mitsubishi, Transneuron Technologies, Altair and Designtech, Daikin, Intel Corporation, Truechip, ESSCI & Applied Materials, and many others. Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicle, Centre of Excellence for Product Design & Development, Altair Centre of Excellence, Daikin Centre of Excellence, Factory Automation Lab by Mitsubishi have been established at the campus to provide students with hands-on experience in their areas of interest.

Placement Support

Manav Rachna has always been on the forefront of creating a skilled workforce that can contribute to the nation building causes through their expertise and skills acquired during their education.

The Corporate Resource Centre and Career Development Cell at Manav Rachna prepares students to succeed in job interviews through structured pre-placement sessions, soft skills and employability training to polish interpersonal communication, team building and leadership qualities in students that boosts their employability.

Top companies visiting for campus placements include Yamaha, Cognizant, KPMG, LinkedIn, HCL, Lido Learning, Accenture, NewGen, Jaro Education, Amazon, BYJU’s, WIPRO, NTT Data, Indigo, IBI Group, Expert Lancing, TCS, Shivalik Power, Entab Infotech, Bharti Airtel, IDFC Bank, IBM, Qi Spine, Sonalika Tractor, Polymedicure, Tata Steel, Zomato, Ortho Cure, Aktiv Health among others. 1000+ job offers have been given to its students in the year 2021-22 with the highest package of 45 LPA.

Aashlesha Sharma (B. Tech – Mechanical Engineering) at Manav Rachna interned as a Technical Student at CERN, the world’s largest Nuclear and Particle Physics Laboratory situated in Geneva, Switzerland, on a monthly stipend of 3283 CHF (~ 2,24,130.05 INR).

Sahil Jhangar, B.Tech student has been selected for the GSoC (Google Summer of Code) 2022 program for a 4 month project with a stipend of $3000.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support

Manav Rachna has set up the New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, New Gen IEDC to support the national initiative for developing and channeling innovation. This initiative is funded by the Department of Science & Technology, GoI with a support grant of ₹2.87 Crore.

A well-rounded research ecosystem is established to give students that first flight towards a world of myriad opportunities. 60+ state-of-the-art laboratories, 24*7 Business Incubator, research and innovation centers, and Centers of excellence established in close association with industry partners (such as Mitsubishi, Intel, Daikin, Altair and Design Tech, Honda, etc.) give engineering students an independent as well as guided space to prepare themselves for the cobotic future.

Scholarships worth 8 Crore availed by students in 2021

It has become tough for academic institutions to determine a student’s ability for enrolment due to shifting educational trends. The online test format has evolved into the new baseline that the learners have used in recent years. Keeping this in mind, MRNAT, Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test, is a prerequisite for entrance to Manav Rachna.

For the prospective applicants for admission, JEE and other competitive exam scores are also given consideration. Scholarships are offered to students seeking admission in Undergraduate and Postgraduate Engineering Courses through these competitive exams.

For more details, visit www.manavrachna.edu.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.