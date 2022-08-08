Future World Opens Second Apple Store in Dehradun At Pacific Mall

The foundation for Future World was laid in the year 2011 by the Thakral Group. Since then, the organization has worked actively towards fostering a solid partnership with Apple. At the moment, the Thakral Group has more than 35 outlets in 10 Asian countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Nepal.

Through its website and premium stores, Future World has very worked very consciously towards ensuring that the various products manufactured by Apple are displayed prominently and are easily accessible to Indian consumers. To further expand its presence in the Indian market, Future World has now opened a new store at Pacific Mall, which happens to be the largest mall in the city of Dehradun. The store received a warm and welcoming response from Dehradun folks after inauguration.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of this new store, Mr. Kapil Mendiratta, Future World’s CEO, says, “In the last ten years, Future World has grown tremendously because of the love showered upon us by our consumers. We got a great response to the first store we opened in Dehradun. Opening a second store in the city was a natural progression for us. We are extremely grateful to the people of Dehradun for the faith they have bestowed upon us. We hope that this new store gets as much love and appreciation from the consumers and becomes yet another success story for Future World.”

The new Future World store in Dehradun is located in the heart of the city Pacific Mall,Dehradun.

When you visit the store, you can expect a wide range of discount offers and other incentives:

· iPhone 13 starting from 68,900* + Additional Exchange Bonus*.

· iPhone 13 Pro Max with free AirTag worth Rs. 3,190, SkullCandy Wireless Earbuds worth Rs. 7,499 + Rs. 3,000 Cashback on HDFC Bank Cards.

· iPad 9th Generation with free accessories worth Rs. 5,598 and Rs. 3,000 Cashback*

· iPad Air & AirTag Combo / iPad Mini & AirTag Combo

· MacBook with free DJI Robomaster worth Rs. 75,000, Mac essential accessories worth Rs. 10,489 and up to Rs. 10,000* Cashback on HDFC Bank Cards

· Flat 6% Off on Apple Watch + Up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback*

· HomePod mini with Rs. 1,000 Flat Discount + Rs. 1000 Cashback*

· Flat 10% Off on Marshall Speaker models

· AirPods Pro with Free Apple Care+ @23700/-

Founded in the year 1905, the Thakral Group became one of the biggest entities in the field of business in Singapore in very little time. The company has managed to build a strong foundation for itself in 35 countries across the globe. Currently, it has more than 1, 35, 000 employees and its subsidiary company Future World Retail Pvt. Ltd. Looks after the operations of the Apple reseller stores in Asia.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

