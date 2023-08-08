Future-Ready Graduates: TMU Moradabad's Commitment to Stellar Placements and Student Success

In the ever-evolving higher education landscape of India, private universities/colleges play a vital role. They act as the backbone, preparing students for the future. Embracing the transformative NEP 2020, they lead conscious reforms. Thus, institutions are aligning curriculum to encourage creativity, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary learning. Working intensively, these universities offer a platform that nurtures employment-ready youth.

Given this, Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), one of the best private universities in UP, is actively contributing to the country’s sustainable development. With an impressive 82% placement record, the varsity ensures every graduate finds rewarding career opportunities. Setting new records, TMU students achieved the highest package of an astounding 84 LPA, a testament to education quality*.

With over 500 leading companies vying to recruit from the talented pool of graduates, multiple job offers await TMU students, making their achievements noteworthy. TMU graduates are securing coveted positions and making headlines. Additionally, the university's career development cells, CRC and CTLD, provide ample supervision. Thus, offering essential support from job search assistance to interview preparation, soft skills training, and effective communication. Moreover, TMU's strong collaborations with global organisations like Apple, Aivancity, Monash, Westford, NVIDIA, TCS, IBM etc., offer students valuable global exposure.

For 22 years, the University has earned recognition for its commitment to delivering excellent education. It designs the offered programmes to enhance students' analytical, problem-solving, critical thinking, and leadership skills. TMU also offers in-depth knowledge, allowing scholars to develop a deeper understanding of their chosen area of study.

TMU alumni have made a significant impact worldwide, securing role in reputed companies. These include Infosys Ltd., Germany; Detroit Michigan Office (The USA), and Amadeus SAS, Paris. Agriculture students also receive international internships in Denmark. Additionally, the UK NHS has chosen nursing students from UP as its exclusive partner for the global recruitment.

With each graduating batch, TMU is strengthening its reputation as a premier institution. It empowers students to achieve their career aspirations and become valuable contributors to society. TMU students build prosperous futures through dedication and perseverance.

About Teerthanker Mahaveer UniversityTeerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) situated in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh is a NAAC A grade varsity. It stands as the ultimate destination for world-class education. As a premier institution, it offers over 150 career-oriented programmes at UG, PG, Doctorate, and Diploma levels. Recently it has introduced new programmes like BA (Hons with Research), BCom in Blockchain, and MBA in Cyber Security. Thus showcase TMU’s commitment to staying ahead in the dynamic educational landscape.

TMU extends far beyond job opportunities. It fosters an entrepreneurial spirit through the Institutional Innovation Council (IIC), enabling students to embrace innovation and research. The university’s remarkable focus on research is evident. TMU's remarkable achievement, ranking among the top six private universities in India with the highest number of filed patents, has earned praise. At TMU, students experience learning, innovation, and excellence, making it the best private university in UP. For more details, visit www.tmu.ac.in.

*The data shared above is as of July 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

