G Square announces expansion in tier-II cities- Dindigul, Udumalpet & Tirupathur

Chennai, 22 August, 2023 – G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu’s No.1 Real estate developer announced their successful expansion in three tier-II cities-Dindigul, Udumalpet and Tirupathur.

The tactical move comes as a part of the real estate plot developer's aim for swift business expansion in prominent Tier-II cities and towns, which mainly focus on establishing secured planned community projects with world-class amenities. The projects in these locations are projected to propel and upgrade the town’s infrastructural development, quality of residential living, and appreciation rate of the locality.

Dindigul, a district in Tamil Nadu is bound by Tiruppur district in the northwest, Karur district in the north, Tiruchirappalli district in the northeast, Madurai and Theni districts in the south, and Idukki district of Kerala to the west is well-known for its food and iron lock markets. While, Udumalpet in Tiruppur district maintains close proximity to Coimbatore, Palani, and Pollachi, is well-known for its textile, paper, clothing, and farming-related industries. Tirupathur district, bounded by Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Krishnagiri is well-known for its leather and clothing industries.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “G Square is currently witnessing a phase of massive rapid expansion. We have already imprinted our business presence in most of the major South Indian markets such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Ambur and Theni. Now we would like to extend our focus on fulfilling the vision part of the organization which is to break down the walls between urban and rural standards of living. Through this move, we plan to introduce premium living standards in upcoming rural locations. Our most recent ventures into the Theni and Ambur real estate market saw great success and reception. This is when we discovered there is a huge scope of potential for this form of residential living in towns like these, which surprisingly went unexplored. We plan to capitalize on this space. Udumalpet, Dindigul, and Tirupathur are some of the most well-known tier-II Cities contributing to the state’s economy through various markets and small-scale industries such as leather, iron, silks, etc. The people here in these small towns also deserve to experience the comfort of secured community living with luxurious world-class amenities like clubhouses, drive-in theatres, helipads, etc, that are mostly provided in the living spaces of metro cities.”

G Square currently operates in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Hosur, Ballari, Ambur and Theni and has provided plots to more than 10000 customers.

About G Square:

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Ambur and Theni over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.