G Square bags Award for ‘Most trusted real estate developer of South India’

Chennai, 2nd August, 2023 - G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter recently won a prestigious award for the " Most trusted real estate developer of South India " in Delhi.

The accolade was presented to Mr. Junaith Babu, Chief Operating Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited by Dr. I M Loya – Chief Technology Innovation Officer - Essel Group, in recognition of G Square's exemplary contribution to the real estate industry and its commitment to creating sustainable and integrated communities mainly in the South Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited. "G Square is honored to receive this prestigious accolade for ‘Most trusted real estate developer of South India’. This award recognizes and resembles the brand’s effort in establishing itself as one of the top real estate brands in the South Indian real estate market. Our hard work and dedication have resulted in making G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter, and Tamil Nadu's no.1 real estate developer within a mere two years. Further within this short period, we have managed to expand to major cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Hosur, and Ballari catering to more than 10000 customers and helping them by achieving the right plot for their dream homes. We personally feel the brand’s ability to satisfy these many customers and further move into newer markets upon high demand clearly makes us deserving of this prestigious award. ”

G Square currently operates in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Hosur, and Ballari and has provided plots to more than 10000 customers.

About G Square:

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com

