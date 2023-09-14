G20 Members Demand Crypto Policy Frameworks, How Will It Affect Dogecoin (DOGE), Stacks (STX) and Everlodge (ELDG)?

The recent G20 discussions have brought cryptocurrency policy frameworks into the spotlight. Thus prompting questions about their potential impact on various cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Stacks (STX), and Everlodge (ELDG). This article will explore what is in store for these cryptocurrencies soon.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Bullish Price Prediction

Due to its popularity and market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the subject of regulatory scrutiny. The G20's push for more straightforward crypto regulations could influence how governments perceive and regulate Dogecoin. Depending on the nature of the regulatory measures taken, its adoption may be affected.

In recent Dogecoin news, users on Apple iOS devices must update their software promptly. This urgent call stems from the findings of Citizen Lab, a reputable cybersecurity research organization, which identified a substantial security vulnerability that could potentially compromise iOS devices.

Nevertheless, experts in the field remain bullish for Dogecoin. As a matter of fact, they predict that the Dogecoin price will reach $0.098 within Q4 of 2023.

Stacks (STX): May See Further Benefits

Stacks (STX), focusing on smart contracts and decentralized applications, is closely aligned with the evolving regulatory landscape. The G20's call for policy frameworks might clarify blockchain technologies' legal and compliance aspects. This could benefit projects like Stacks, which aim to facilitate secure and compliant smart contracts.

Stacks has become a promising investment option, especially with the upcoming Nakamoto upgrade. This upgrade will significantly improve the Stacks blockchain, enhancing its scalability, functionality, and overall performance.

As a result, it has generated optimism among investors and the crypto community. Due to all these reasons, market analysts predict that the Stacks crypto will pump to $0.78 by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Bringing Changes to the Real Estate Market

Everlodge (ELDG), operating at the intersection of real estate and blockchain, could also be impacted by G20 discussions regarding crypto regulations. The real estate sector is highly regulated, and any policy changes could affect how Everlodge operates within existing legal frameworks.

However, the demand for transparency in real estate transactions may align with Everlodge's goals. To clarify, Everlodge will create a property marketplace where high-end villas and hotels will be digitized and minted into NFTs. Not only that, they are then fractionalized. As a result, it will open up this $280T market to investors from all walks of life.

Additionally, Everlodge's commitment to transparency is a cornerstone of its innovative approach to the real estate market. By storing all titles, deeds, and ownership details within the metadata of its smart contracts, Everlodge ensures that critical information related to property ownership and transactions is easily accessible and verifiable.

Unlike Dogecoin and Stacks, the ELDG native token has a low market cap. In other words, it will experience a pump much easier as fewer new funds are needed. Currently, one ELDG costs only $0.016 as it is in Stage 2 of its presale. Those who bought it early on are enjoying a 60% ROI. But, once it gets listed on Uniswap or a Tier-1 CEX, experts forecast a 30x jump.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.