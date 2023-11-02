Gala Games, Everlodge and Axie Infinity: Three Cryptocurrencies in 2023

Gaming tokens like Gala Games And Axie Infinity have recently received a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts. Additionally, a crypto project called Everlodge has taken the crypto market by surprise.

Everlodge (ELDG)

Everlodge (ELDG) has changed the world of luxury real estate, making it possible for regular individuals to invest in high-value properties. Imagine having a share in a luxurious $9 million Manhattan penthouse for just $100 investment.

How will Everlodge achieve this vision you may ask? The platform will convert properties into fractionalized NFTs. This method will allow investors to co-own shares of these properties at a fraction of the usual cost. Interestingly, Everlodge has more to offer other than investments.

The platform has created a complete real estate ecosystem. The Launchpad is a worthy feature. This is a platform for property developers to gather funds from an enthusiastic community of investors. Additionally, there is the Rewards Club and the ELDG token.

The ELDG token is currently priced at $0.023. You can get more information on the official Everlodge website or join the community here.

Gala Games (GALA)

The Gala Games coin has broken out from a 700-day descending resistance trendline in the last week of October. The Gala Games crypto price was recently recorded at $0.01999621 as of October.

According to Coincodex, Gala Games RSI is at 78.79.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

The Axie Infinity game had been in a bearish phase for the past few months. Axie Infinity hit a low point of $4.07, after finding support at this same level on September 11. Since October 19, the Axie Infinity coin has been gaining interest.

On October 30th, the Axie Infinity token price was recorded at $5.98 during the day. This strong performance marked an 11-week high.

CoinGecko data showed that Axie Infinity's trading volume increased by over 468% on October 30th. This is due to the increase in activity on the Axie Infinity network. According to DappRadar, the number of unique active wallets (UAW) in the blockchain game has increased by 10.19%.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!