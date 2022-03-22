Galaxy S22 Ultra creates a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ at the #EpicUnboxing event

It’s official. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has broken all rules at the #EpicUnboxing event. Samsung is now the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ holder for the most people unboxing the epic smartphone simultaneously at multiple venues.

As part of the #EpicUnboxing event, more than 1800+ customers across 17 cities in the country came together to unbox the much-awaited Galaxy S22 Ultra, all at the same time.

These special customers also got access to limited edition boxes containing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The limited edition Galaxy S22 Ultra box also contains a special thank you note in seed paper to strengthen Samsung India’s commitment to a sustainable future.

The participants also received a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ participation certificate – not something many people can boast of! Not surprisingly, the vibe of the event was incomparable to any smartphone launch seen in the recent past.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has already created quite a buzz in the market as is the very first S Series flagship phone embedded with the power of Samsung’s versatile S Pen. The smartphone has clocked more than 100K+ pre bookings within days of it going live.

“The #EpicUnboxing event was aimed at bringing together the best of Galaxy at a never-before-seen scale and drive active customer participation, giving early-bird customers an opportunity to be a part of this mega event.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Samsung Galaxy S Series phone embedded with the power of the S Pen. It fits right into phone, making it easy to locate it to write, sketch or control your phone and charge it too. Moreover, its improved latency in this model make its use seamless – it feel just like taking down notes on paper with a pen. At the simple tap of a screen, these can be convert into legible text, and also you can use the Air Actions feature to control your phone remotely.

The other key USP of this flagship is its pro-grade cameras capable of a feature dubbed as Nightography that matches the fps speed to your surroundings for high-quality, vivid videos even at night. With the massive pixel sensors and shape-shifting pixels, this phone has Galaxy’s most advanced camera yet, packing the power of a professional's kit in one handheld device allowing you to shoot into the night without sacrificing quality.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by Samsung’s fastest chip ever – the 4 nm processor – for unmatched performance and productivity and boasts of a great battery life. An all-day battery and superfast charging feature ensure that a single, superfast 45W charge can power your handset for more than a full day.

It has an immersive 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display, making it the perfect phone for multi-tasking. For better pictures, Samsung has upgraded this model with a multi-camera back featuring a 12MP wide camera, a 108MP wide angle camera, a 10MP Telephoto camera (3X) and a 10MP Telephoto camera (10X) and a 40MP selfie camera at the front to make sure you never miss a memory.

You can buy the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra at the nearest Samsung Exclusive store, or Samsung online store, leading retail outlets and also on Amazon.in.

When you buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can avail the Galaxy Watch4 worth ₹26,999 for just ₹2,999. Also, if you are looking to upgrade your old Galaxy S and Galaxy Note Series phones, you will get an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000, which is an active discount on the new phone. For non-Samsung owners, this upgrade bonus amount is ₹5,000. Alternatively, those opting to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+ can avail a cashback of ₹5,000.

