Galaxy Tab S9 Series: The Perfect Companion for the Creators of Tomorrow

“Technology alone is not enough. It is technology married with the liberal arts, married with the humanities that yields us the result that makes our hearts sing.”

These golden words by Steve Jobs encapsulate the connection between human creativity and technology that we see around us today. This synergy formed the highlight of the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, where the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series enriched the experience of the festival with its innovative features and became a driving force for innovation for the creators of tomorrow.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series has redefined the boundaries of what is possible with its top-tier features and innovative design. The popular Tab S9 Series partnered with the Jaipur Literature Festival to showcase how the tab is the perfect companion for creators of different art forms, whether it is in the realm of art or writing, as they turned inspiration into creativity.

At the Lit Fest, Samsung created different zones where authors, book enthusiasts, influencers, and creative minds got an opportunity to come together, interact with the new Tab S9 Series, and explore the endless possibilities that the tablets can offer with the Samsung ecosystem in tow.

At the Say It in 9 zone, a panel of authors wrote sample tales on the Tab S9 using only nine words.

At the Say It in 9 zone, for instance, a panel of authors wrote sample tales on the Tab S9 using only nine words. The beauty of the event was that there was no paper or pen involved in the writing. The tales were written on the new Galaxy Tab S9 Series using the iconic S Pen. The S Pen was then handed to the visitors, who turned into authors and wrote their own nine-word tales. All shortlisted short stories were read by other visitors at the festival and posted on social media.

Samsung created the Silent Library, a quiet corner where you could just sit and read audio books peacefully using Galaxy tablets and buds.

What brings people together at the world’s largest literature festival is their love for reading.

In the midst of all the activity at the festival and its numerous events, Samsung created the Silent Library, a quiet corner where you could just sit and read audio books peacefully using Galaxy tablets and buds. The idea was to promote the Galaxy ecosystem and showcase how seamlessly you can pair the Galaxy Tabs with the buds to create a silent library for yourself in any kind of environment. And the response was overwhelming!

One of the most popular zones was Creators Jam, where some of the top artists from the country came and showed us how the right technology can enhance the creative potential of any artist. Armed with the S Pen, these artists from different art disciplines — such as mural art, fashion design and visual art, contemporary art and illustration, and animation — turned their ideas into art.

At the heart of the Galaxy Tab S9 series lies its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which boasts of offering the most immersive viewing experience on a Samsung Galaxy tablet so far. The artists who used the tablets for long durations reported no strain on the eyes and described their experience as very comfortable.

They sketched their ideas, illustrated them, and even shot and edited videos on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and what we saw was the phenomenal output from the process. Take the case of Sakina Tayab Ali, a paper stop motion animator, who co-created a story with Sudhanshu Rai, an actor, storyteller, and filmmaker at Creators Jam. Both artists were impressed with the ease with which they could brainstorm ideas, share notes, and multi-task using the multi-window feature of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. So, as one person was working on the illustrations, the other could start conceptualising the text at the same time in split-screen mode.

TheSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in the Galaxy Tab S9 seriesleverages Samsung’s UI/UX Optimization to offer multi-tasking tools that are configured to enhance your productivity, making it easy to use the Split Screen or switch between different tasks.They alsohave a powerful cooling system with a Vapor Chamber to prevent overheating, even under heavy workloads.

So as Sakina drew up her characters on one Tab, Sudhanshu gave them life by writing about them and giving them an identity. The 120Hz refresh rate of the Tab S9 Ultra helped, as the visuals were ultra-smooth and every colour was true to life, thanks to the Color Volume feature.

Samsung had also set up an experience zone at the festival where visitors were able to experience the Galaxy devices and see the ecosystem work in unison. In the tablet category, people were impressed with the 39.99 cm display of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Also on display were the Galaxy Tab S9+ with a 31.50 cm display and the more compact Galaxy Tab S9 with a 27.81 cm display.

Visitors were impressed with the durability of the new tabs — Samsung has carved out the tablet frame from rigid Armor Aluminium that is being used in flagship Samsung products for its ability to withstand bumps and shocks. They come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and can withstand 30 minutes under 1.5 m of clear water. For the first time, the S Pen, which comes with this upgrade, has also been given the same IP68 rating.

