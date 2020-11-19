Galgotias University breaks placement records despite the Covid19 pandemic

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:46 IST

Galgotias University started the placement season for 2020-21 batch with record breaking numbers making students and their parents proud with this achievement. The main highlight of the pandemic hit placement season is that the university has started offering their dream job offers and high packages to students. Till now this year, students have been taking their classes online due to the guidelines and advisories amid the pandemic. The university was one of the fastest in the country to adapt to conducting the placement processes completely online but it exposed students to many more companies unlike previous years.

During the virtual placement processes, two students have secured international job offers in Botmock with a package of $ 12000 and $15500; one student has secured the opportunity with American Express with a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000. Apart from this, Infosys has offered 2 students with a package of 8 LPA and 11 students with a package of 5 LPA through the contest HackwithInfy. Moreover, world-class companies like Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, TCS, Amazon and many more are still conducting the recruitment process for the students of Galgotias University.

The record placements at Galgotias have been possible due to the constant exposure of the students to new and emerging technologies and Industry 4.0 aligned courses. It is also the impact of outcome-based education being imparted at Galgotias for which it received the prestigious NBA accreditation.

Galgotias University has been successful over the last several years to ensure that its students are completely industry-read and for this purpose, it has established several valuable tie ups and undertaken MoUs with industry leaders such as Infosys, Cognizant, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and other corporate partners.

Dhruv Galgotia , CEO of Galgotias University says “The Pandemic was excellent for placements as several companies conducted online interviews and sent placement offers of dream packages to students. The Galgotias students sitting at home were making the university proud by getting multiple job offers from top companies”