Galgotias University is raising the bar of higher education in India

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:45 IST

Do you know what makes Galgotias University one of the most preferred private, self-financed universities in India among students? It has always persevered to adopt the highest standards in teaching, innovation and research, training and placements. This has helped students in staying ahead using the latest technological tools offered by the university consistently.

Adoption of new technology

The standards set by Galgotias and the advancements in adapting to new technologies in providing and dissemination of knowledge is now being emulated by several other universities across different parts of the country.

Galgotias has a huge advantage of being ranked amongst the top institutions in the country by several government agencies as well as national and international media such as NIRF, QS , India Today , Times of India, which reflect the constant pursuit of attaining excellence.

One of the biggest strengths of Galgotias University is its brilliant and outstanding alumni, who are achieving excellence and proving their supremacy in various industries and workplaces.

Faculty

Galgotias University has also been attracting some of the finest faculty members from across the world, who are not only excellent teachers but also some of the finest researchers. Their high quality of work has made the university proud of their achievements.

With fast changing and adaptable thought process and use of new emerging technologies, Galgotias continues to race ahead to being one of the top universities in India.

Programmes and courses

Galgotias University has more than 35+ Undergraduate , 20+ Post graduate and PhD programs along with a Center of Excellence by top industry leaders. The Galgotias University research and development center has collaborative projects and participation of students in engaging research projects. It also offers students with new ways of teaching through interactive formats.