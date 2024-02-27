GameFi Cryptos in 2024: Axie Infinity, Meme Moguls, and Decentraland

During crypto bull runs, investors often make the mistake of overly focusing on major cryptocurrencies. However, gameFi cryptos offer even greater opportunities at a lower cost. Three gameFi opportunities that could perform well in the next bull run are Axie Infinity, Meme Moguls, and Decentraland. These projects showcase great ecosystems and offer lucrative opportunities for investors.

Meme Moguls

Meme Moguls is a new entry to the play-to-earn market. This innovative project combines memes and investing mechanics in the world's first meme-focused stock market. The game will give players $100,000 in virtual currency to create a portfolio. During this process, they can learn new investment strategies and test out new ideas, all while customizing their account with memes and interacting with other players.

Meme Moguls will give players several game modes within its gaming ecosystem. These will include investing tournaments, winner-takes-all events, and games such as “Beat the Market,” during which investors need to outperform leading funds. Furthermore, Meme Moguls will also implement a general leaderboard that ranks investors' portfolios. The top 20 ranked investors will earn a monthly prize from the game prize pool.

Meme Moguls will be listed on Uniswap on February 28. This event is a huge milestone for the Meme Moguls team and investors. After the event, the project's native cryptocurrency, $MGLS, is expected to soar to a new all-time high.

$MGLS is currently selling for $0.0036. As a result, Meme Moguls is at the top of many investors' buy lists.

Decentraland

Decentraland is rebuilding its reputation as one of the best virtual worlds. The game recently experienced an overhaul, during which the overall user experience was improved on several levels. Now, with several events scheduled for 2024, experts are extremely bullish about Decentraland's performance.

Presently, Decentraland is trading at $0.484, and therefore this would be a significant return for investors who get involved now.

As well as the Metaverse Fashion Week, Decentraland will look to offer several lucrative events in 2024. These events are expected to bring back players and attract new players to the Decentraland ecosystem.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity was one of the best-performing gameFi tokens in February. According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinity’s AXS token’s value was recorded at 5.64%, and thousands of new investors joined the project for the first time.

This increase in user activity was influenced by the announcement of several updates. These include new monster customization, an overhauled onboarding process, and better monster battles, all of which have Axie Infinity players excited for the game's future.

At the time of writing, Axie Infinity was trading at $7.74 and AXS had a daily trading volume of $69 million. As the crypto market begins to recover from its recent bear run, experts believe that Axie Infinity could rebuild its player base and become one of the best gameFi tokens in the market for a second time.

