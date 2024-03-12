Gameskraft Furthers Its CSR Initiatives by Prioritizing Education in 2024

March 11, Bengaluru: Gameskraft Technologies Pvt Ltd., one of India’s leading skill-based online gaming companies, today announced its plan to continue with its CSR initiatives geared towards skill-building and education. Gameskraft has roped in leading firms Deloitte India and Khaitan & Co. to advise in the space of education. The company has secured land in Gurugram and plans for the development of an educational facility through its social arm, Gameskraft Foundation. The company’s several ongoing initiatives focus on strengthening the sports ecosystem and infrastructure development for education and knowledge sharing.

“At Gameskraft, our vision of corporate responsibility involves creating a lasting impact by giving back to the communities and individuals who inspire us with their perseverance and skill. This development signifies our ongoing commitment to skill-building and education, furthering our mission to make a meaningful difference in society.”, said, Rishi Wadhera, Vice President Corporate Communications & CSR.

Gameskraft, through its social arm, Gameskraft Foundation leads deeply collaborative partnerships aimed at cultivating a dynamic force to advance national health. The projects prioritize learning, support skill development, and build best-in-class infrastructure. Through its programs, the company aims to contribute to the development and strengthening of the Indian sports ecosystem, aspiring for national recognition and a promising future. In line, they have partnered with organisations such as Anju Bobby Sports Foundation (ABSF), Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation (DRBSF), GoSports Foundation and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). In the field of education, some of their initiatives include a partnership with Pratham Infotech Foundation to set up DigiTech centres that impart Digital concepts as well as a collaboration with Anthill Creations for the development of sustainable playgrounds to make play accessible in schools catering to students from lower-income backgrounds. Gameskraft also has a robust employee volunteer program encouraging employees to earmark time to give back to the society.

About Gameskraft

Since its inception in 2017, skill-based online games company Gameskraft has catered to a growing group of players within the skill-based online games community. It is now one of the country’s most recognised games brands, home to massively popular gaming platforms. Gameskraft operates at the convergence of technology and gaming, offering millions of gamers secure, high-quality experiences. The company’s keen knowledge of the sector drives newer and safer ideas in skill-based gaming.

