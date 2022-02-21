Gamezy Referral Code: 100 Bonus Use fantasy App to Play Fantasy Cricket in IPL

The Gamezy fantasy cricket is a brand new addition that helps individuals win a lot of free cash. It has been launched this IPL season, ensuring that every individual wins free cash. And this assurance comes from Gamezy. Dissimilar to the other applications where players do not have good chances of winning it big, Gamezy is here, breaking the common laws ensuring that everyone gets a minimum of Rs. 50 as a reward.

Apart from this, the Gamezy referral code, 100 bonus, helps players get free Rs. 100 bonus when they sign up to play for free. Here, you will be going through the different aspects of the games, making it a more enjoyable procedure for you. And you even have good chances of winning instant cash online.

Important Features of the Gamezy Referral Code

First, it’s a brand-new app which means it will have fewer users, and fewer users directly means more chances for the players to win. The minimum winning is Rs. 50 for all the players and free entries to the first match of IPL for the first 10000 users through the Winsure contest.

Use Gamezy Referral Code EBONUS100 to get Rs. 100 sign up bonus.

Players get the scope of editing teams as they like until the match begins. Also, players get the option of withdrawing cash immediately. They do not have to wait for their winnings.

The Gamezy Fantasy App

Cricketer KL Rahul is promoting the Gamezy Fantasy app that comes as the latest offering from the fastest developing gaming platform in India- Gameskraft. The main objective at Gamezy is to serve as one of the most rewarding fantasy games offering more and more rewards for the gamers who have this keen interest in winnings.

The fantasy game will be making its debut during the IPL cricket season this year. This is being done to create a seamless and delightful experience while ensuring more variety for the gamers who are on the lookout for participating and engaging during the IPL matches.

Gamezy will be making its debut at the start of the IPL season. The pre-launch activities aim to ensure that the players make big wins and even get a good start to play fantasy cricket the moment the IPL season starts making the rounds. Considering that there are already so many rewards available for the players to win even before the start of the season, it comes as one of the greatest scopes for the T20 and cricket enthusiasts to experience and witness fantasy cricket simply by making their very own teams. And yes, the players can also indulge in making some of the best and the most informed decisions that will further help them win more.

The whole experience will be a brand new and fantasy gaming experience!

Registering on Gamezy Fantasy App- The Steps

There is not much that you need to do to register on the Gamezy Fantasy App. The steps are as follows:

1. The very first thing to do is download the Gamezy Fantasy App on your device.

2. You can even register with Google or Facebook.

3. Next, put in the Gamezy Referral Code or Invite Code which is EBONUS100 to get 100 bonus use Fantasy app.

4. That’s it! Now you need to enter the Winsure contest for playing free of cost.

Gamezy has this exclusive referral program where the users can play for free simply by sharing their referral codes with friends and acquaintances. The players and even the registrars will get Rs. 100 free to play for every successful registration. Users have the option of winning unlimited amounts of money by way of this major referral program.

