Gaming: How Windows 11 Is Perfect for Gaming Enthusiasts

You come back to your room after a tiring day of college lectures. You toss your bag on the bed, grab a quick snack and turn on your PC. All your friends are already online, waiting for you at the ranges. You’re greeted by the warmest of welcomes, “We’ve been waiting forever! Hitting a new rank today, aren’t we?” You switch off from the world and all you can think about is hitting this next shot. Is there anything greater than this feeling?

This question has a very simple answer - NO.

This feeling is exactly why 70% of all college students play some form of video games, with 65% of them being regular or occasional players. With so many college students regularly playing video games, we understand the importance of providing the best features to help them enhance their abilities and experiences. Besides being the ideal companion for your college degree, Windows 11 can truly bolster what matters most - your gaming performance.

Create Your Ultimate Setup

If you think the gaming chair buff is big, then the Windows 11 buff is absolutely insane! Take your pick from a plethora of gaming mice to joysticks to VR headsets and monitors. If you can get your hands on it, chances are Windows 11 can support it. By enabling gaming enthusiasts to create their ideal and most comfortable setups, Windows 11 is sure to bring out your tactical prowess and inner sharpshooter.

Besides an impressive variety of hardware and software combos, a gaming setup is incomplete without the availability of the actual games. The Windows 11 operating system platform boasts an enormous gaming library to choose from: old, new, indie and now even the once console-exclusive gems! Combined with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access, you can explore hundreds of high-quality games for one low monthly price. Revel in the experience of day one access to games from Xbox Game Studios, covering iconic franchises, indie hits, and critically acclaimed blockbusters.

The Age of Auto HDR

Games can have a strong sense of nostalgia attached to them. You’ll be pleased to know that classic games now look better than ever on Windows 11! With the adoption of Auto HDR, the lighting and color in your games are automatically updated to high dynamic range. Initially utilized in XBox Consoles, this groundbreaking tech received immense plaudits from gamers, creators and professional players alike.

The Auto HDR feature immensely improves the visuals of games that didn’t originally offer HDR presentation capabilities. This means that if you ever choose to play a few of your older titles on Windows 11, you’ll be welcomed to a substantially greater visual experience than before. Imagine the beautiful open world of Skyrim teeming with vibrant colors and stunning lighting. The vast northern part of Tamriel has never looked so breathtaking!

The Auto HDR feature extends to a number of other popular games, including some of the best open world experiences ever created like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Grand Theft Auto V. This feature goes further to include competitive shooters like Valorant and battle royale games like Fortnite.

DirectX 12: Enhancing What Matters Most

Gear up guys, this is about to get technical!

DirectX 12 promises massive advancements to the graphics of your PC games. This is achieved via a number of prominent enhancements and features that are quickly becoming the staple of modern PC gaming. With more and more games now releasing patches to take advantage of DirectX 12 APIs, let’s dive in and find out the reasons why.