Garuda Advertising Launches Teleforce: A Telecom, Marketing, and Sales CRM Platform

Garuda Advertising announces the launch of Teleforce, a Telecom, Marketing, and Sales CRM designed to empower businesses with a comprehensive Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution. Teleforce integrates essential communication channels with advanced sales CRM functionalities to streamline operations, drive growth, and simplify AI adoption for businesses.

Teleforce's features include:

Autodialer: Automate outbound calls to boost productivity and connect with more prospects in less time.

CRM: Manage customer relationships effectively with robust tools for tracking interactions and sales activities.

Ticketing: Streamline customer support with a powerful ticketing system that ensures timely resolution of issues.

Email: Enhance email marketing campaigns with integrated tools for crafting, sending, and tracking emails.

SMS: Reach customers instantly with integrated SMS capabilities for marketing, notifications, and support.

Workflow Automation: Automate repetitive tasks to save time and reduce errors, allowing teams to focus on strategic activities.

Sentiment Analysis: Leverage AI to analyze customer interactions and gauge sentiment, enabling more personalized and effective communication.

Voice Bot and Assist Bot: Deploy intelligent voice and assist bots that can be trained using OpenAI models to improve customer interactions and support.

Generative AI Integrations: Simplify AI adoption with generative AI integrations that help businesses in sales, marketing, and support find relevant audiences and enhance engagement throughout the customer journey.

Landing Page Maker: Create compelling landing pages easily with integrated tools, enhancing lead capture and conversion rates.

App Store: Access a wide range of third-party integrations through an app store, allowing businesses to customize and extend the functionality of the Teleforce platform.

Tarunbir Singh Sethi, CEO at Garuda Advertising

"Teleforce is designed to be a game-changer for businesses looking to integrate advanced communication and CRM functionalities," said Tarunbir Singh Sethi, CEO at Garuda Advertising. "With features like AI-driven sentiment analysis and workflow automation, we aim to provide a platform that not only streamlines operations but also helps businesses harness the power of AI to drive growth and improve customer engagement."

The Genesis of Teleforce: A Vision for the Future

When digital marketing began accelerating in the pre-COVID period, Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) were the focal point for data engineering. However, with the advent of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs), data stream engineering has taken center stage. The core idea behind Teleforce was to integrate all siloed data within an organisation, creating a seamless flow of information. CPaaS capabilities were crucial in achieving this, enabling the company to consolidate disparate data streams and provide a unified platform for comprehensive data management.

As data privacy laws become increasingly stringent worldwide, protecting user and organisational data is paramount. Teleforce addresses this challenge by ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, thereby alleviating the burden of compliance for organisations. This allows businesses to focus on leveraging their data securely and effectively.

Understanding customer data enables precise targeting across platforms like Facebook, Google, and programmatic channels. Teleforce empowers organisations to identify and reach their ideal audience base, optimising targeting strategies and automating the process through third-party integrations. This capability ensures that marketing efforts are both efficient and impactful.

In addition to its robust feature set, Teleforce is set to integrate a programmatic ad buying tool within the platform. This integration will enable businesses to automate and optimise their ad purchasing processes, ensuring more effective and targeted marketing campaigns.

Teleforce's ability to train AI models using platform data ensures that businesses can build and refine their AI capabilities based on real-world interactions and local knowledge. This reinforced learning approach allows organisations to continually improve their AI models, resulting in more accurate and relevant outcomes.

"Our goal with Teleforce is to make AI adoption easy and accessible for businesses of all sizes," added Sethi. "By providing a comprehensive suite of tools and integrations, we help organisations enhance their sales, marketing, and support efforts through intelligent automation and AI-driven insights."

For more information about Teleforce and to schedule a demo, visit https://teleforce.in

About Garuda Advertising

Garuda Advertising brings 15 years of advertising experience working in both the private and government sectors. The company has successfully carried out multiple campaigns across print, outdoor, TV, and digital advertising platforms. Dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals through cutting-edge technology and strategic expertise, Garuda Advertising empowers organizations to connect with their audiences and drive growth.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio