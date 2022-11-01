Jay Ell Productions : An Investment Towards Future Artists From Punjab

Though films have always been a big platform for music in India, and it’s a good thing that films nowadays explore the magnitude of so many different kinds of music as part of their storytelling process. This just means that there’s room for a lot more musicians and also that the audience gets to hear a lot of different genres of music. But again the question is how much time, space, resources as a industry we are giving out to find really good talent.

Punjab's Music Industry has been in the forefront of giving many hits globally, now seems very much ready to invest in the future artists as well.

"Gaunda Punjab" a missionary program is being launched by Jay Ell Productions led by young entrepreneur Mr. Mehtab Chauhan along with Punjab Industry's well known name Jarnail Ghumaan, in association with SSM Productions to discover the hidden talent of the people related to Music in remote areas of Punjab. Under the "Gaunda Punjab" programme, the talent of budding artists, budding singers and budding musicians will be discovered in Chandigarh as well as in 23 districts of Punjab. The weekly show will be started by holding auditions in various universities, colleges, schools, auditoriums, social clubs, etc. of Punjab. Apart from this, facility of registration will also be given through online www.gaundapunjab.live website.

A total of 31 shows of "Gaunda Punjab" program will be conducted and at least 1 show will be

conducted in each district.

About 600 new singers will present their art in the "Gaunda Punjab" program. The age limit for singers to participate is 15 years to 35 years. Around 12 artists from the show will be prepared for live performances and studio recordings by the entire "Gaunda Punjab" team and will be promoted by Jay Ell Productions.

Apart from this, the good artists participating in the "Gaunda Punjab" show will also be encouraged by Jay Ell Productions.

The "Gaunda Punjab" show will be telecasted weekly on "Balle Balle" and “The Unmute”in India and

"Jus Punjabi" (Jus Punjabi) in foreign countries. Along with this, "Gaunda Punjab" will be telecasted on several good OTT Platforms. The whole program will be broadcasted live on social media handle "JAY ELL RECORDS" YouTube and Facebook.

There will also be Press Conferences related to the program in the city/district where the "Gaunda Punjab" program will be held.

Goal of this program is to promote singers, Songstresses and to discover the hidden talents of musicians to connect them with the listeners/audiences globally with a special effort to give them a great platform to showcase their talent.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.