Gaurav Agarwal’s Meme Media is helping Brands to Flourish

The astounding number of brands being built and businesses being flourished all around the world in the past decade have left people wondering why so many success stories are being heard from every nook and corner! More interestingly most of these business success stories are being created by youngsters. It is not only the passion and commitment of the individuals but also the 21st century tech renaissance that is playing its part in this entrepreneurial revolution that is taking place on this planet and the younger generation is taking the lead in this, turning innovative ideas into successful enterprises. Gaurav Agarwal, CEO and founder of Meme Media and Elife Social, is one such young entrepreneur who has joined this entrepreneurial bandwagon and is achieving great feats. He began earning from the age of 18 and has so far earned 6 lakhs from Instagram.

Gaurav, a 21 year business owner from Surat has completed his studies from SD Jain Modern School and he is currently pursuing BBA.

His company Meme Media is an emerging digital marketing firm specializing in brand building and promotion. The company offers digital services like reselling pages, meme marketing, and influencer marketing.

Since its inception in 2021, Gaurav’s company Meme Media runs several out-of-the-box digital marketing campaigns to help brands and clients go viral on social media which in turn help their businesses grow exponentially. Gaurav’s digital initiative Meme Media handles many big Instagram pages and manages digital media campaigns of several big brands. The company is now having a large client-base of 200 and counting.

Over 100M people follow Gaurav Agarwal on Instagram. He is fortunate to have a team of more than 50 highly skilled professionals helping him to generate seven figures from his two business ventures - Meme Media and Elife Social.

