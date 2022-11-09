Gauri Khan Designs Enters E-Commerce Space with Luxury Leader Tata CLiQ Luxury

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, has partnered with leading interior expert and designer Gauri Khan to launch her brand Gauri Khan Designs, exclusively available on the platform. With this launch, consumers can now shop Gauri Khan’s favorite designs on Tata CLiQ Luxury to elevate their homes and office spaces.Founded in 2013, the brand was born from Gauri Khan’s long-standing passion for designing spaces and aims to become a one-stop destination for everything interior. Her design philosophy is a blend of her personality and art, with an emphasis on everything that is elegant yet imaginative. As the most sought-after interior designer in the country, for Gauri Khan, it’s all about designing her products meticulously so that they are practical yet luxurious. The brand’s flagship Mumbai store houses a variety of curated pieces across categories. To expand the reach further and make her designs and creations available to a larger audience, the brand has forayed in the e-commerce space for the first time with its launch on Tata CLiQ Luxury. The platform will offer easy access to an extensive selection of Gauri Khan Designs soft furnishings and accessories, including rugs, cushions, bed linens, trays, breakfast trays, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, coasters, small sculptures, candle holders, table lamps, side tables, trolleys, pouffes, among others. In addition, consumers can also shop from a range of marble accessories, which include cheese platters, planters, candle stands, artifacts, and more. Commenting on the launch, Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are constantly focused on offering the best of luxury products and brands across categories to consumers. Our existing home category on the platform includes a wide range of products, from décor to serve ware and more. As we strive to expand and strengthen our home category, we are thrilled to exclusively launch Gauri Khan Designs on our platform. A coveted interior designer, Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics. We are delighted to offer our discerning customers across the country an opportunity to shop from a thoughtfully curated selection of products across a wide assortment of soft furnishings and accessories to artistically transform their spaces.” Speaking about this partnership, Interior designer and Producer, Gauri Khan said, “I am elated to share that Gauri Khan Designs has found a new home at Tata CLiQ Luxury. At Gauri Khan Designs, we are constantly innovating and curating designs and products that will appeal to the consumer’s sense of evolving aesthetics. Tata CLiQ Luxury is India’s leading luxury lifestyle platform that offers an engaging and elevated online shopping experience for customers. Through this partnership, Gauri Khan Designs will now be able to reach and be accessible to consumers across the country who are looking at revamping their spaces. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.” Browse through the range of products on the platform, each of which has been designed skilfully. One can amp up their space this season to reflect their individuality with products from Gauri Khan Designs that are now available on Tata CLiQ Luxury. Link: https://luxury.tatacliq.com/gaurikhandesigns

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.