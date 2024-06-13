Gauri Khan Mentors Aspiring Students at NIFD Global

Mumbai, India - June 1210, 2024 - Budding design enthusiasts at NIFD Global received an inspiring boost recently with a visit from renowned interior designer Gauri Khan. As a Celebrity Mentor, Khan interacted with students from across the country, offering valuable insights and igniting their passion for the design industry.

The session buzzed with excitement as students eagerly awaited the opportunity to learn from Khan, whose exceptional work has shaped the world of interior design. The interactive session saw students pose insightful questions, delving into the complexities and ever-evolving nature of the industry.

Khan, sharing her own design journey, provided students with invaluable advice. She emphasized the importance of passion, perseverance, and a commitment to lifelong learning as key ingredients for success in the design field.

NIFD Global expressed their gratitude to Khan for sharing her expertise and practical experience with the students. Khan, in turn, commended the students' enthusiasm and dedication to design, praising their thoughtful questions that reflected their deep engagement and potential.

"It's inspiring to see such curiosity and dedication among the students," Khan remarked. "Their excellent questions reflect their deep engagement and potential to excel in this industry." Gauri Khan excitedly got clicked with the students and team of pan India NIFD Global centres who were present at the event.

Khan's visit served as a testament to NIFD Global's commitment to providing students with access to industry leaders and mentorship opportunities. This ensures students are well-equipped to become the next generation of design leaders, shaping the future of the industry.

About NIFD Global

NIFD Global is a premier institute dedicated to nurturing creativity and innovation in design education across various fields, including fashion, interior design, management, and beauty. They offer students a comprehensive range of programs, global platforms to showcase their work, and prepare them for successful careers in these dynamic industries.

For more information on NIFD Global, visit www.nifdglobal.com

