Gautam Clinic Private Limited won the Best Ayurvedic Sexologist in Delhi title

September 28: Gautam Clinic is currently the number #1 ayurvedic clinic providing solutions for all sexual problems. Over the years with high-end practices and using the latest technologies, Gautam Clinic has set itself apart and become the go-to-go solution for people. Recently on the 22nd of September 2022, there was an awards event (National Icon Awards 2022) organized where there were many prominent people involved. It was a proud moment for Gautam Clinic & Its Director - Dr. Inderjeet Singh Gautam as he won the title of The Best Ayurvedic Sexologist in Delhi (India).

In India today, people are getting more aware of the prevailing sexual problems. When it comes to a solution, there are not many natural solutions that fear people. Ayurveda is known to be an assured solution to sexual issues for centuries. It is thanks to Dr. Inderjeet Singh Gautam, the founder of Gautam Clinic who wanted to bring the ayurvedic practice to the country which has benefitted the masses.

Once again Gautam Clinic Private Limited added another feather to its long list of achievements by winning the award of being the Best Ayurvedic Sexologist in Delhi (India). The event was held on 22nd September 2022 at Radisson Blue hotel by Trade & Event Media Company. Gautam Clinic was one of the sponsors of this event. Ameesha Patel, one of the leading Bollywood Actresses was the special chief guest for the event to honor the awardees. Dr. Inderjeet Singh Gautam (Director) along with his Team & Doctors - Dr Mahi chaudhary, Dr Vikram Jha, Dr Tinu Varghese, Dr Rajeev Sharma received the award from Ameesha Patel.

Gautam Clinic has been in the field for a while now, and every day the entire team works hard to keep up with the tag of being the ‘Best Ayurvedic Clinic for All Sexual Problems’.

The journey at Gautam Clinic has been very fulfilling and rewarding. Over the years, the medical clinic has helped many individuals and couples cure their sexual problems. The clinic is known to be one of the pioneers in this field right from the start.

It is Mr. Inderjeet Singh Gautam who is the visionary man behind the whole starting of Gautam Clinic. Accompanied with him, were some of the finest sets of doctors in the country, who pledged to take a step further improving the sexual health of the citizens of the country.

‘Although we never work for the awards, such awards act as a great sense of validation and motivation to work even harder. I am blessed to be able to do what I love the most and that is to treat people’s sexual problems naturally. But I cannot take the credit alone, as I have an excellent team who has been my backbone from the start. Lastly, it is also the trust of the patients in me and my group, which has achieved such a big milestone. I can assure, you that Gautam Clinic will continue to work hard and use the latest technologies in improving the sexual well-being of the people.' - Mr. Inderjeet Singh Gautam stated.

About Gautam Clinic:

Gautam Clinic currently has 8 centers in Faridabad, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Surat in India & in Dubai (UAE) also. In the past few years, the clinic has attained more than one lakh of patients who have shown tremendous trust in the medical services offered by the clinic.This growth has been exponential due to the team members, the trust patients have exhibited and of course the hard work.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.