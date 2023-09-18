News / Brand Stories / Gazpromneft-Lubricants, Enso Global Trading Partner to Expand Lubricant Supplies to the South Asian Region

Gazpromneft-Lubricants, Enso Global Trading Partner to Expand Lubricant Supplies to the South Asian Region

brand stories
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 07:15 PM IST

The partnership provides for regular supplies of base, motor, hydraulic and gearbox oils for sale in the actively developing Indian market

Vinay Maloo, Chairman, Enso Group (right), and Gazpromneft's representative from Russia ink a deal.
Vinay Maloo, Chairman, Enso Group (right), and Gazpromneft's representative from Russia ink a deal.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Gazpromneft-Lubricants and Enso Global Trading, one of the world's leading trading companies, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to broaden the distribution of lubricant assets across the South Asian region. The partnership provides for regular supplies of base, motor, hydraulic and gearbox oils for sale in the actively developing Indian market.

Enso Oils & Lubricants, a leading subsidiary of Enso Group, will specialize in the importation and distribution of Gazpromneft-Lubricants' high-quality oils, lubricants, and technical fluids that cater to a wide array of industries.

Vinay Maloo, Chairman, Enso Group said, “Enso is proud to be the strategic partner of Gazpromneft for their products and am sure that the relationship will bring positive gains to both entities.”

“Gazpromneft-Lubricants has world-class products in both automotive and industrial segments to fulfill the requirements of the Indian customers,” said Radhakrishnan Ramarathnam, CEO, Enso Oils & Lubricants.

The partnership will supplement the supply of specialized lubricants to India's largest manufacturers of industrial equipment and machinery, as well as other enterprises. For modern passenger vehicles manufactured in India, Gazpromneft-Lubricants will supply premium lines of engine and transmission oils with improved characteristics for reliable engine operation in hot climates. The company's own R&D department, including Russia’s only digital platform for developing oils based on artificial intelligence technology, ensures the uniqueness of the formulations.

About Enso Global Trading
Enso Global Trading is a subsidiary of Enso Group, a multinational diversified conglomerate established in 2005. Enso Global Trading is a trading solutions provider specializing in oil products (crude oil, diesel, jet fuel, oils, LNG), metals, fertilizers and agricultural products. The company provides preparation as well as marketing and technical support for a full product launch in a new market.

About Gazpromneft-Lubricants
Gazpromneft-Lubricants is a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft specializing in the production and marketing of oils, greases and technical fluids. It is one of the leaders in the refining industry, the Russian and international industry markets. Gazpromneft-Lubricants' assortment includes more than 1000 items of lubricants. The company supplies its products to more than 80 countries.

