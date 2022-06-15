GBL Wins EPC Order From ANA Oils For Krishnapatnam Port Liquid Storage Tanks

GBL Infra Engineering Services Private Limited (GBL IES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (GBL), announces the receipt of its first prominent order worth Rs. 12.23 crore, from ANA Oleo Pvt Ltd to build Sixty (60) Liquid Storage tanks to be completed within a period of 9 months, for their Edible Oil Refinery project at Krishnapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh.

ANA Oleo Pvt Ltd, part of ANA Oils - a joint venture between APICAL (USD 25 billion Group RGE Enterprise) & ACALPO (Singapore based global commodity group), has entrusted the entire project with GBL IES placing them amongst top developers of liquid storage tanks across Indian ports.

Leveraging on GBL’s expertise to build storage tank terminals and pipelines for port connectivity, GBL IES now finds itself in the epicentre of Krishnapatnam’s expansion. The port is looking at an ambitious growth plan, entailing USD 2 billion worth of investment. Not only does this open door to Phase II of the project (structural & piping works), but also introduces GBL, to opportunities at the Eastern Ports of India for new projects and establishing a permanent pipeline connectivity across the country, from the port jetty to the refinery plant, marking GBL as a key player in the liquid storage EPC field.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Rishi Pilani (Chairman & Managing Director – GBL) said, “The receipt of this order only goes to further establish GBL’s credibility as one of the key players in building liquid storage terminals. We are proud to be associated with a company, as substantial as ANA Oils. With the world economy constantly changing and opening up to new and unexpected events, it is important for us, to play a part in helping our nation make progress towards efficiency, sustainability and autarky. We look forward to a positive future of GBL and prepare ourselves for what’s to come.”

About Ganesh Benzoplast:

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited is a leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specialized in the storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. GBL is also in the business of manufacturing of specialty chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having two factories at MIDC Tarapur (Maharashtra).

About Apical:

The Apical group specializes in farming, refining, merchandising, distribution, and the trading of crude palm oil and its many derivatives. Apical is one of Indonesia's largest processors and exporters of palm oil. An astounding 7 million metric tonnes of crude palm oil refining capacity and 10 massive processing facilities across the globe is a testament to Apical’s commitment to providing world-class products and services for a new generation of consumers.

About Acalpo:

Acalpo was founded in 1999 by Mr. Gautam Rampuria, an Indian origin entrepreneur based out of Singapore. Acalpo has business interests in India, South East Asia, and West Africa. In India, Acalpo had a JV with Wilmar group, building and operating refineries across the East coast of India.

