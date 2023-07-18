Geekster Launches New Data Science and Machine Learning programme

India, 18th June 2023: Geekster, a leading online learning and upskilling platform, has recently launched a 360-degree programme in Data Science & Machine Learning as an answer to the rising demand for skilled professionals in the domain. Geekster brings the comprehensively designed program for aspiring Data Science professionals aiming to be the driving force in maximizing the opportunity of 150% surge in the market and accelerate their careers in today's data-driven corporate world.

The Data Science & machine learning program is designed to give an immersive learning experience with over 25 real-world projects, 500+ Live Learning Hours with industry experts, along with personal mentorship for the learners. By the end of the programme, learners will have honed expert-level knowledge of advanced topics such as SQL, Power BI, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, Python, and AWS and shall be ready for seeking career opportunities in the field. Further, it is worth noting that the course, being online, is accessible to everyone, and Geekster aims to build a diverse group of ambitious learners across India, building a community of astute Data Scientists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Geekster emphasises mastering the LinkedIn game for optimal networking, professional development, and engagement.

About the launch of the programme, Sahil Mighani, Cofounder at Geekster said, "We are delighted to launch our brand-new Data Science & Machine Learning programme. The aim behind expanding our offering to this emergent area has been to help learners grab lucrative opportunities, given that Data Science has rapidly become ubiquitous in almost every domain. Much like our Full Stack Development course, our pedagogic approach will be focused on delivering tangible outcomes for our learners. Our expert mentors ensure that individuals from diverse backgrounds are groomed from scratch to succeed in the industry, and we spare no effort in preparing students for successful placements."

Attesting to the quality of education Geekster offers, the placement figures of the Full Stack Programme have ranged from an average package of 8.2 LPA to the jaw-dropping highest-grossed package worth 33 LPA. Also, major companies, including Paypal, Shiprocket, Genpact, Skillgigs, Rakuten, Airtel, and Amazon, among others, regularly participate in the job drive. This signals the extensive industry network of the ed-tech venture. In order to achieve its first-rate outcome-based learning, the company has brought under its wing some of the leading professionals in the Data Science field, who, much like the Full Stack Development experts, have extensive industry experience along with a good grasp of the current industry best practices.

Geekster not only equips candidates with industry-relevant skills, but also provides comprehensive training in soft skills, personality development, and effective communication. Through unlimited mock interviews and soft-skill-oriented activities, candidates are prepared to make a strong impression in job opportunities with Geekster's 400+ hiring partners. Additionally, Geekster emphasises mastering the LinkedIn game for optimal networking, professional development, and engagement. As a result, Geekster's courses boast a high success rate, attracting new batches of enthusiastic learners each month. All in all, Geeekster is poised to hit new milestones, adding to its track record a new level of success stories, thus helping several more aspirants land their dream tech job.

For more information, please visit https://www.geekster.in/ or https://www.geekster.in/online-data-science-certification-program

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}