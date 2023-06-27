Gem Tunes inks Music Distribution deal with Believe International

Gem Tunes, founded by Rao Inderjeet Singh in 2020, is the fastest growing music Label in North India and Believe is a global digital music company headquartered in France. Both the companies have signed a music distribution deal in May 2023.

Commenting on the deal, Rao Inderjeet Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Gem Tunes, said: “when it comes to entertainment, India is one of the strongest emerging market, with its supremely growing regional music, across the globe. I'm thrilled with our success over the last few years and happy to collaborate with Believe international for our music distribution deal.”

Gem Tunes started music production in Haryanvi language in the year 2020. Since then, Gem tunes has gained tremendous growth and, currently Gem Tunes is the fastest growing YouTube channel in north India. It has over 15 million subscribers and over 5000 million views across YouTube. Gem Tunes has a net worth of more than $150 million. Gem Tunes has a team of 70 highly talented professionals and aims to grow bigger soon. The company's annual earnings showed remarkable growth, with $2 million in 2021, $5 million in 2022, and an anticipated surge to $25 million by 2025.

Gem tunes presently have YouTube channels in 29 languages, which encompasses Gem tunes Punjabi, Gem tunes Haryanvi, Gem tunes Bhojpuri, Gem tunes bhakti and, other regional channels. Gem Tunes has made a ground-breaking impact on the music industry in Haryana. Gem tunes' YouTube channel debuted in 2020 and in a short span of time it has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube and have become the second channel in North India to achieve this mark.

Gem Tunes is a major player in the Punjabi music industry as well. Gem Tunes rich content catalogue has music from the biggest superstar in Punjabi music including Gippy Grewal, Ranjeet Bawa, Tarsem Jassar, Neeru Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar, Jimmy Shergill, and Rahat Fateh Ali khan.

Over 40% of the views on the Gem tunes YouTube channels are originated from international countries. The international popularity of Gem Tunes music content showcases the significant recognition it has garnered beyond India.

Furthermore, Gem Tunes has expanded its operations with the opening of offices in Canada and Dubai. In 2024, Gem Tunes is set to establish an acting school in Gurgaon, Haryana, spanning around 100,000 square feet of area.

