Gen Z & millennials are loving the new privacy features on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 smartphones

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:15 IST

Gen Z and millennials spend a large amount of time on their smartphones. Whether it is for uploading photos on Instagram or Snapchat, or conversing with someone over Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, smartphones are used more than any other gadget in their daily lives.

With the game-changing Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones, millennials and Gen Z will be introduced to a whole new world. The smartphones come with Super AMOLED displays, quad-camera setups, and a long-lasting battery life. They will perform any task with aplomb.

What’s even better is that thanks to these smartphones, millennials and Gen Z can now live a stress-free and indulgent Alt Z Life. It’s a life where your private moments remain private, and no one, except you, has access to them. Having been introduced to two industry-first privacy innovations – Quick Switch and intelligent Content Suggestions – you’ll never want to look back.

Privacy first!

If you are someone who loves to use his smartphone on a daily basis, then you would also love to protect your privacy at all times. Most of us are familiar with situations where someone was using our phones to take a picture, and ended up seeing something private on them. Also, remember the time when a friend or a family member was checking out your new smartphone, and saw a message that they weren’t supposed to see?

Indeed, with all our data, personal and private, stored on our smartphones, anxiety rises when someone else is using it. A simple double click of the power key is all one needs to ease that anxiety. This feature, called Quick Switch, is unique to Samsung’s Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones.

Let take an example from actor Radhika Madan’s life to understand it better. In this video, she can be seen planning a surprise birthday bash for her boyfriend (played by Sunny Singh). Radhika, however, isn’t prepared for Sunny’s sudden visit, and, at no cost, can she let the surprise be ruined.

So she simply uses Quick Switch to keep the secret safe!

Thanks to Quick Switch, one can now freely hand over their smartphone to another person to click the perfect photo of them. Or even just give it to a friend to watch that video that has gone viral on YouTube. Just double click the power key and the phone’s apps – gallery, browser, WhatsApp and more – will go from their private to their public instances.

Furthermore, the AI-powered Content Suggestions suggests images that you might want to keep private. The set-up is simple. You just have to select specific faces or images, and the same will be moved to a private folder. Content Suggestions is secured by Samsung Knox, a defence-grade security platform. Your privacy is now secured like never before.

You also wouldn’t want to miss out on the flagship camera features of the two phones. Let’s dig in.

Single Take

On top of the list is Single Take. Single Take helps in those moments when you are unsure of what the perfect frame should be. Just pick up your smartphone, select Single Take and let your subject do the talking.

This feature captures up to 10 kinds of photos & videos ( 7 photos and 3 videos). The results of Single Take are immediately available in the gallery. Single Take takes the best shots and moments and gathers them into one album. The camera software automatically takes a short movie, GIF animations, some stylised images and much more, all with the help of AI.

This makes it incredibly easy for you to find the best shot and share it on your social media platforms thereafter. With a single click to share, it’s also very convenient and seamless.

Night Hyperlapse

Next is Night Hyperlapse. Looking at social media feeds, it’s no surprise Gen Z and millennials are taking more photos on a daily basis. Whether they’re out dining at a restaurant, or just lounging around in the park, there are times when it calls for a hyperlapse – a moving time-lapse. Thanks to Samsung’s Night Hyperlapse feature, one can take beautiful photos even in low-light conditions. That’s a win-win.

Apart from these there are other flagship camera features such as Custom Filter, Quick Video Recording, Switch Camera While Recording (Currently on Galaxy A51), AI Gallery Zoom and Smart Selfie angle.

Get a taste of the Alt Z Life

Gone are the days when one would be anxious about handing their smartphones over to someone else. It is now hassle free, thanks to Samsung.

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones are truly groundbreaking. With a quad-camera setup that is super fun to shoot with and a display with great viewing angles, and on top of that, a battery that lasts over a single day, what more can one ask for?

Along with these features, the Galaxy A51 and Galxy A71 smartphones help you live the Alt Z Life.

If you aren’t already on board, then what are you waiting for?