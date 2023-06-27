Gen Z, Now Turn Moments Into Memories For a Lifetime with Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Are you a late night romantic that waits to capture the starry nights or glimmering cityscape in the mellow sun? Or do you live to experience the thrill of a night safari searching for gleaming eyes prowling in a dark, deep forest? No matter what your preferences are, just grab the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G and glide into a world where you can turn moments into memories for a lifetime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, you can get your social media feed buzzing with the 108MP camera that has mind-blowing Nightography mode to freeze all those beautiful and priceless low light moments like never before!

Worried about the detailing and clarity? Take a breath, Gen Z. The newly introduced Samsung Galaxy F54 5G gives full play to your creativity with astonishing detail and clarity. So, whether it is shooting content on the go or letting yourself loose in a night concert, you will be creating stellar memories. All you have to do? Just be you!

Capture the fine details of the night sky with Galaxy F54 5G

A camera that lets you be!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liven up your world

Boring party spoiling your night out with friends? Why try to fit in? Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, and explore a whole new realm where you can express yourself freely.

The handset comes with the popular Fun Mode that can liven up your world, your way. Integrated with Snapchat’s AR lenses, Fun Mode has quirky lenses, wild effects, and brilliant frames that you can add to your photos and videos before sharing with your friends or posting on social media.

So whether you want to wow your posse with show-stopping AR looks or stand out with unique content, all you have to do is to turn to your Galaxy F54 5G smartphone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capture moments through the quirky lense of Galaxy F54 5G

Bring cinematic smoothness to your videosZipping through the city lanes, your heart leaping to the sky, you are finally on the way to your dream road trip. Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ is keeping your gang grooving, and a cracking fun day is in the waiting. Suddenly, it all comes to a screeching halt. The bumps on the mountain road have surfaced, bringing your heady progress to a standstill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wondering what to do next? Just pull out the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G that can transform even rough rides into an awesome memory. The smartphone has a terrific No Shake Cam feature that makes sure you take clear images of fast-moving objects while also flaunting your photography skills. Integrated with powerful tech accessories such as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Virtual Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS), Galaxy F54 5G works like a charm in producing clear and stable videos.

The Auto Night Mode won’t let the lighting affect capturing selfies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bring out the fashionista in you and unfurl your personal style statement with a smashing selfie courtesy of the 32 MP front camera of the Galaxy F54 5G. So, whether you are walking the red carpet or going for a late night gig, you have a show stealer in the Auto Night Mode that makes you look stunning in pictures even in dim lighting.

Worried your camera might let you down? With Galaxy F54 5G, you can get clicked with ease. It has an AI Image Enhancer that transforms your old pictures into memories and a newly added GIF Remaster that reduces the noise level for clear picture quality.

Even photo bombers or unwanted shadows can’t steal your thunder. The handset’s Enhanced Object Eraser is designed to give you that perfect click.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The best part? Samsung’s Single Take 2.0. If you are confused about wanting a video or still a shot of a moment, you just have to turn on this feature that creates multiple content from a single video clip. Cool, no?

Display that jams with your personality!

Long traffic snarls won’t slow you down anymore. Galaxy F54 5G gets you and vibes with you. Be it engaging in games or binge-watching your favourite shows, the handset has everything to keep you upbeat, no matter the situation.

Its FHD+ and super AMOLED+ display give a stupendous picture quality with true and vibrant colours for a mini theatrical experience, and enhanced tone control and contrast that maximizes the clarity of the display.

Shoot, click, browse, and stream at your pace without worrying about the battery giving up

A battery that keeps pace with you

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now shoot, click, browse and stream at a pace that matches the verve and energy of a true Gen Z. With a 6000mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days, you have got a phone that supports you in multitasking without weighing you down.

What’s more? An Exynos 1380 processor and 16GB RAM with RAM plus and monstrous 5G speed which means you can do faster downloads, smoother streaming, browsing, and shuffle between as many apps without the fear of the handset hanging!

In addition, this smartphone comes with four generations of Android OS upgrades along with up to 5 years of security updates. Now create your stories while Samsung protects your privacy.

With a sleek and attractive design, Galaxy F54 5G will raise your style quotient with its premium flagship design that has a glossy finish in a metallic sheen. The phone comes in two gorgeous colors—Meteor Blue and Star Dust Silver—that you simply cannot take your eyes off it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So go ahead—express yourself, give full play to your creativity, and write your own golden story with the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. It is time the world meets the real you.

Claim your Galaxy F54 5G today at Rs. 29,999. Click here to own it and take a step ahead on your creative journey.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.