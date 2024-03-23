Gene Byte Private Limited Helps PTE Core Test Preparation with AI-based Software

Zirakpur, Punjab – In an exciting development for English language proficiency training, Gene Byte Private Limited proudly announces the launch of its innovative online evaluation portal tailored for the Pearson PTE Core exam. This cutting-edge software is meticulously designed to address the unique challenges faced by candidates aiming for Canadian immigration, including obtaining Canada PR. The launch symbolizes Gene Byte's strategic expansion into the PTE Core prep, building on the success of their renowned PTE Academic software for institutes.

A Leap Forward in Language Proficiency Assessment

The PTE Core English Test, distinguished from the academic-centric PTE Academic, prioritizes everyday English. It offers a comprehensive assessment across four critical sections: Speaking, Writing, Reading, and Listening, with 19 specific question-types. This alignment with the Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) for language proficiency makes it an invaluable tool for those navigating the requirements of Canadian immigration.

Bhrat Brij, Director of Gene Byte Private Limited, highlights the significance of this launch: "We're not just providing a software solution; we're offering a bridge to future opportunities for countless individuals aiming to meet the IRCC's language proficiency requirements. Our platform ensures that candidates can showcase their everyday English skills in a context that reflects real-life situations, making their journey towards immigration smoother."

Empowering Institutes with Customizable Solutions

Gene Byte's software extends beyond its evaluative capabilities, offering personalized white-label solutions that allow coaching institutes to maintain their unique brand identity. Institutes can leverage features like recorded lectures, an up-to-date question bank, and IP-based access restriction to enhance learning experiences while protecting their brand.

Gaurav Chhikara, Management Executive at Gene Byte, elaborates on the software's benefits: "Our goal is to empower institutes with tools that not only simplify the preparation process but also offer a competitive edge. Features like our pitch and pace meter and template matching for essay writing are designed to mirror the PTE's evaluation parameters, offering students a realistic preparation experience."

A Heartfelt Endorsement

"I've been teaching English for over a decade, and the introduction of Gene Byte's AI-based evaluation software into our curriculum has been truly helpful. The level of engagement and improvement I've seen in my students is unprecedented. Specifically, the pitch and pace meter and template matching for email writing of this new test is boosting my students' confidence and performance. The software's intuitive design and detailed feedback mechanism allow me to identify each student's strengths and areas for improvement more effectively, enabling a personalized teaching approach." - Baljeet Khaira from Cambridge Institute



Dedicated Support Team

With their deep understanding of the challenges faced by coaching institutes, Gene Byte's Relationship Managers provide personalized support and strategic insights, ensuring institute owners can fully leverage AI software for PTE Core exam preparation.

Inviting Coaching Institutes

Gene Byte Private Limited invites educators, experts, and business owners in the standardized English exam prep industry to explore this revolutionary software. With its emphasis on practical, everyday English and its suite of features that facilitate efficient learning and teaching, Gene Byte's software is poised to transform PTE Core test preparation.

Coaching institutes looking to diversify their offerings with PTE Core preparation are encouraged to contact Gene Byte for a free demo. This opportunity to leverage a fully automated, comprehensive, and user-friendly platform is not just an investment in technology but a commitment to the success of their students.

For more information and to schedule your demo, visit Gene Byte Private Limited's website - https://genebyte.com/ or contact their representative today.

About Gene Byte Private Limited

Gene Byte Private Limited, located in Zirakpur, Punjab, stands at the forefront of the B2B SaaS industry, revolutionizing English test preparation. With a dedicated team of expert educators and software engineers, Gene Byte enhances the performance and profitability of coaching institutes globally. Specializing in AI-based mock test software for PTE Academic, PTE Core, and IELTS, Gene Byte's white-label solutions are pivotal in advancing the educational outcomes of students worldwide.

Contact Now:

Gene Byte Private Limited Relationship Managers

+918699-121-121

http://genebyte.com

