Genewin Biotech spreads awareness about bamboo's potential in climate change

Demonstrating sustainability as one of its key themes, Genewin Biotech makes a significant effort to inform the public and students about bamboo's potential to reduce pollution and combat climate change. The brand has already raised awareness among more than 10000 people by educating them about bamboo and its uses. Also, Genewin Biotech has more than 50 varieties of bamboo species planted in their Bambusetum.

Genewin Biotech wants to strengthen the ecosystem so it can manufacture more innovative products swiftly. The company is constantly producing different varieties of plants which is the current need of the hour. Genewin Biotech has been felicitated for commercial and industrial excellence by the Indian Economic Development and Research Association. In October 2015, Paris hosted the presentation of the "World quality commitment award."

Talking about his perspective of their initiative of educating people, the founder of the brand, Dr. V. Palani, stated, "People who receive education are more likely to adopt new attitudes and behaviors, as well as make more informed decisions. For example, students can learn about the effects of global warming and how to adapt to climate change in the classroom. All individuals are empowered by education, but young people are especially inspired to take action."

The company's research and development division is very advanced. It was founded in 2007 and is currently run by COO Er. Goutham Palani produces bamboo plants with great care to reduce pollution and prevent dangerous UV rays. Bamboo has the fastest growth rate; thus, using it to repair damaged land and restore forests can significantly reduce carbon emissions. Since 2006, the company has been one of the top producers of tissue culture plants, and in response to the present demand, it has been working nonstop to change how India's agriculture is expanding.

When asked his perspective about bamboo in climate change, COO Er. Goutham Palani stated, "Reports say that cities will face water scarcity by 2030 and villages by 2050. The groundwater TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) has already increased up to 700ppm in most places. Due to the bad quality of underground water, the agricultural sector is facing a huge downfall, and the farmers are suffering a lot. Therefore the only way to sustain a healthy climate is by planting bamboo plants to control pollution. Bamboo is the fastest growing plant globally, with a record of 1.2-meter growth per day. Also, bamboo parks have higher oxygen levels than the atmospheric air and act as the fastest carbon sink, absorbing greenhouse gases and reducing pollution."

He further says, "A mature grown bamboo may generate over 300 kilograms of oxygen annually, which may be sufficient for one person for a period of one year. Bamboo may absorb over 400 kg of carbon dioxide per annum from the surrounding areas. One acre of bamboo plantation can sequester up to 80 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually."

The brand holds that individuals must adhere to the principles of sustainable living to live a healthy and happy existence while utilizing the earth's resources and leaving space for the wilderness and wildlife. Or, to put it another way, it must involve ways of living that encourage health and happiness while reducing species' extinction and the environment's destruction. To further assist people in leading healthier lives, Genewin Biotech works around the clock to cultivate high-quality, disease-free bamboo, banana, vanilla, aloe vera, pomegranate, turmeric, and ginger plants on a large scale.

Tissue culture has quickly become a powerful technology that may be honed for the industrial-scale replication of superior, high-yielding plants. These plants have a great deal of potential for growth in the future, are genetically pure, and are sustainable. Due to its creative approach and remarkable vision for environmental protection, the organization has consistently been appreciated for its exceptional services. Genewin Biotech intends to be the industry leader while making its products more widely available to people in India and other countries.

