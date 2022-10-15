Get big deals on your favourite brands at the CRED Festive Bonanza

It’s the time of the year when we usher in the festivities with beautifully adorned homes, gifts for our loved ones, delicacies coming out of the kitchen and cheer all around! And this year, the celebrations are all the more special as the dark umbrella of the pandemic finally seems to have lifted and families are going that extra mile to make Diwali festivities perfect.

But, in all the hustle and bustle of distributing presents, get-togethers and meeting up with your loved ones, CRED does not want its members to forget about themselves. In a bid to indulge members and make the festive season extra special, CRED has planned a festive bonanza from October 10 to October 30, where CRED members can treat themselves to some truly resplendent offerings this Diwali.

This festive season, you can spend a little and win big on the CRED app! For starters, CRED members get a chance to win jackpots for all occasions. So you can dress yourself in the absolute best with brands like Flipkart, Myntra, AJIO, PUMA and Van Heusen and you stand a chance to win a little extra in the jackpot, or choose to indulge yourself in a little chocolate decadence from Cadbury if you have a sweet tooth.

This is not all. You can also avail special offers with up to 60 per cent off on handpicked brands like ITC Store, Toffee Coffee, NUA, Boldcare, Herbal Essence and more as part of the Festive Bonanza offerings.

Get a chance to win best-in-class from Make My Trip, PUMA, GIVA, Fiona, and Leaf, among others when you play the Mega Festive Jackpot.

For those who are thinking it can't get any better than this, wait till you see the crowning glory – this year's CRED Mega Jackpot Rewards. Every Saturday, one lucky CRED member stands a chance to win a rejuvenating trip to the Maldives worth ₹1,50,000 on October 15, a touch of elegance with jewellery from Tanishq Gold worth ₹200,000 on October 22, a suite of Apple products worth ₹1,50,000 including a iPhone 14, Apple Watch and Airpods 3rd Generation to improve your lifestyle on October 29.

