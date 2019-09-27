Get crackling this Diwali with India’s first quad camera smartphones brought to you by realme

brand-stories

It’s that time of the year again when celebration and festivity is in the air! To double the fun, India’s fastest growing smartphone brand, realme, has launched world first to reveal and country’s first 64MP ultra-high resolution quad camera smartphone—realme XT.

A part of the brand’s premium X series, this phone ‘dares to leap’ in the imaging department. realme XT offers a never-seen-before imaging technology with a high-resolution sensor of 64MP. The quad camera XT boasts 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning, f/1.8 large aperture, and 6P lens with superior light-gathering capability for flagship-level photography. The realme XT will be available in two colours—Pearl White and Pearl Blue—and will have three variants—4+64GB priced at INR 15,999, 6+64GB priced at INR 16,999 and 8+128GB priced at INR 18,999.

Realme also announced its new range of mobile accessories with the Buds Wireless earphones, available in three colours—Black, Green and Orange—at an unbelievable price of INR 1,599. In addition, the smartphone brand launched its range of powerful 10,000mAh power bank, which will be available in realme’s iconic grey, red and yellow design and priced at INR 1,299.

Best photography experience

The star feature of realme XT is undoubtedly its 64MP ultra high-resolution camera, which has the highest resolution sensor ever seen on a smartphone. The quad camera set-up can take 9216 × 6912, highly-detailed and super-crisp resolution photos, thanks to the Ultra 64MP mode.

In addition, the quad camera comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens, as well as a 16MP AI-enabled front camera.

The ultra-wide-angle camera offers a 119° field of view that’s up to 50% wider, along with realme’s DLDC engine that smoothly corrects edge distortion.

The smartphone also boasts the Chroma Boost mode for an enhanced imaging effect and more options for colours and styles.

No more missing out on moments after dark, since realme XT leverages the most advanced version of Nightscape, a night scene algorithm that further optimises pictures taken in night mode, and gives it a brighter and more natural skin tone.

Powerful speed and performance

It is powered by the top-notch 10nm octa-core Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with 2.3 GHz CPU, and boasts a third-generation AI engine that accelerates AI computing. Besides, it packs in the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 616 GPU for brilliant performance, enhanced gaming and a superior entertainment experience. The Snapdragon X15 modem it comes with helps download files faster and at the same time, provides a boost to its Wi-Fi coverage capacity.

Its powerful engines—HyperBoost 2.0 and Game Boost 2.0—help lower game latency rates by up to 73.7%. This means you can enjoy a top-notch gaming experience without any lags.

Additionally, the UFS 2.1 Flash Storage lets users load and play games smoothly and store all the game data into Game Space to have a more immersive gaming experience.

Striking design

The realme XT features a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design created using Gorilla Glass 5 hot bending technology. ( HT Brand Studio )

Coming to design, the realme XT features a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design created using Gorilla Glass 5 hot bending technology that lends the smartphone an aesthetic look. In addition, it sports a Super AMOLED Dewdrop full-screen high-quality display, having 92.1% screen-to-body ratio. That’s not all; the smartphone also boasts best-in-class latest fingerprint technology—Goodix G3.0 fingerprint unlock solution—ensuring one of the fastest unlock speeds in the market.

Best AI Freezer Technology

The AI freezer technology used in realme XT senses and freezes apps and, in turn, saves maximum power to lengthen the battery life. It comes with a 4000mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 for fastest charging speeds - yes, it only needs 80 minutes to fully charge the realme XT. Moreover, it cools down the phone by significantly reducing the heat generated during high-intensity usage.

Revolutionizes the user experience with realme 5 and realme 5 Pro

realme 5 Pro ( HT Brand Studio )

Earlier in August, realme took a bold leap to quad camera era with introduction of its first quad camera smartphones at INR 10K price segment with realme 5 and the first 48MP quad camera phone realme 5 Pro.

Equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile platforms, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 and 712 Mobile Platforms, both realme 5 and realme 5 Pro feature a quad camera setup with ultra-wide-angle lens, main camera, portrait lens and ultra-macro lens.

Packed with brand-new image experience with an AI quad camera setup, realme 5 has 119° ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP), as well as an AI front camera (13MP). The realme 5 Pro provides a power-packed performance with newly upgraded Snapdragon 712. The realme 5 Pro’s flagship quad camera setup with 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera, portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), along with a 16MP Sony IMX471 AI front Camera, provide unmatched image experience in the segment.

The realme 5 series supports the next generation Crystal Design with new texture and style, this series uses a nano-mirror process and achieves a final holographic, color-flowing effect on the cut texture after 133 times of fine grinding. Priced at starting INR 8999 and INR 12999 respectively, realme 5 is available in crystal blue and crystal purple and realme 5 Pro in sparkling blue and crystal green colors.

A steal deal

It’s raining exciting deals this Diwali, with -realme offering massive discounts worth Rs 300 crore during the upcoming festive season sale on Flipkart.com and realme.com. The annual festival sale for Flipkart, the Big Billion Day, will kick-start on September 30 from 12:00 AM and will offer the lowest prices for Realme devices such as realme C2, realme 3, realme 5, realme 3 Pro and realme 5 Pro, as well as accessories. These devices will also be eligible for discounts on realme.com.

The brand will also have great offers on realme U1 of Rs. 1,000 on Amazon, as part of their Great Indian Festival Sale and realme.com. Buyers on Amazon can also avail instant 10% discount on SBI debit and credit cards.

