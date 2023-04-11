Get Elite with privileged membership cards at Phoenix Palassio

Lucknow: Phoenix Palassio, the best fashion and entertainment destination in Lucknow, launched its Elite Card membership, which brings a host of amenities for its privileged customers. The Elite card was launched during a three-day Elite Trophy golf event organised at Lucknow Golf Club that concluded on Sunday.

The Elite Trophy had participants in various categories, like veterans, senior veterans, ladies, handicapped participants, and junior participants.

The Elite Membership Card will set the privileged patrons a notch above the rest by offering them some unmatched facilities. The Elite membership card is being offered in the Gold and Platinum categories and comes with a one-time registration fee.

People who sign up for Elite Gold and Platinum will have to pay a one-time registration fee of up to ₹1 lakh. Among the lucrative amenities being offered with the membership are Phoenix gift cards of equivalent value that will be redeemable at Phoenix Malls across India. In addition, there are gift vouchers up to ₹20,000, free valet parking spots, VIP tickets for celebrity concerts and stand-up comedy events, dinner and lunch vouchers, flat 15% off select food and beverage outlets, complimentary drinks at Skyglass, five movie tickets, and gaming vouchers.

Sanjeev Sarin, Senior Centre Director, Phoenix Mills Ltd

"Elite Card is the latest offering by Phoenix Palassio for its patrons, and it will open up a host of privileged services. Apart from enjoying gift vouchers, the Elite card holders will get to enjoy cultural events, dine out with partners, and the best of everything we offer to our customers", said Sanjeev Sarin, Senior Centre Director, Phoenix Mills Ltd.

The winners of the Elite Trophy were also announced on Sunday, which include Laxman Singh and Irshad Ali in the senior veteran category and RP Singh and HK Rastogi in the veteran category. Among the women who won in their category are Bubly Nanda and Deepa Vatsa. In the category of handicapped, the winners were Vikas Tandon, Gautam Chopra, and Devendra Singh.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

