Get grooving to the Alt Z Life! Samsung takes privacy to a whole new level with Quick Switch and Intelligent Content Suggestions

Samsung takes privacy to a whole new level with Quick Switch and Intelligent Content Suggestions

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:20 IST

Imagine a scenario in which you’re at a party and someone asks to use your phone to take pictures of you, your friends, and the party in general. With your smartphone in someone else’s hand, you may be worried about your privacy.

“What if he sees that message on WhatsApp that I’m waiting for?” is a question that can easily come to your mind.

If you’re using the Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A71, then you needn’t worry. You would simply have to use the Quick Switch feature.

The Quick Switch feature allows you to quickly switch from private to public versions of your favourite apps. Whether it is the gallery, browser or WhatsApp, a double click of the power button is all it takes.

Sounds incredible? Well, it is! The feature is nothing short of ground-breaking.

Watch this video, featuring actors Radhika Madan and Sunny Singh. Sunny, who plays Radhika’s boyfriend here, is seen paying her a visit at the library. What he doesn’t know is that Radhika, at that point, is planning a surprise birthday party for him.

He is about to look into her phone, when Radhika uses Quick Switch. Watch the video to find out what happens next.

If you want to know how to activate this feature, watch the video below.

There is also intelligent Content Suggestions, where the ‘On Device AI’ helps suggest photos to be kept private. All you need to do is tag people and things that you want safely tucked away in the Secure Folder (secured by Samsung Knox), and the AI does the rest. Voila! It’s that easy!

The video below demonstrates how you can activate this feature.

Scroll through your gallery on the move or hand over your smartphone to a sibling or a relative. You can now do it with confidence.

With these features, you can now live the stress-free Alt Z life. The Alt Z Life means privacy-first under all circumstances. After all, your private life should always remain private.

Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 package deals

The Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 devices are true all-rounders. Guess why? They’ve got razor-thin bezels on the front along with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. That’s not all. With an immersive display, long-lasting battery life, and a Quad camera setup, what more can one ask for?

The Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, while the A51 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display.

The quad-camera setup on these smartphones is simply amazing.

With the Galaxy A71, you get a primary 64-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Whether you want a close-up shot, a portrait shot, or an ultra-wide shot of a beautiful landscape in front of you, the Galaxy A71’s versatile camera will do you justice.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A51 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Both cameras have a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

With these quad-camera setups, your Instagram feed will be taken to a whole new level.

Recently through a software update Galaxy A51 & A71 now comes with flagship like camera features of Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, Custom Filters, Switch Camera While Recording*, Quick Video, Smart Selfie & AI Gallery Zoom.

All set for the Alt Z Life

The Galaxy A71 and A51 smartphones are feature-packed with industry-first innovations. Best of all, they’re eye-catching devices.

Further, with Quick Switch and intelligent Content Suggestions, you’ll be grooving to the Alt Z Life, where privacy is in your hands. Whether you’re on the move, at a party, or just sitting with family, you’ll be having a lot of fun with these phones.

We are all set—what about you?