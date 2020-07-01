Get in touch with award-winning doctors, super-specialists from across the country through SeekMed from the comfort of your home

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:18 IST

Thirty eight-year-old Priyanka Singh was on the verge of a breakdown. Managing a busy household with two little children, a full-time banking job and no household help during the lockdown had taken a toll on her well-being.

“This is muIti-tasking at a different level. I am on a video call with my team one minute and washing utensils the next. Managing everything was getting too much without any help and I had gone into a shell. I knew I needed help but going to a hospital was not an option at all, especially with small children in the house,” she said.

Singh confided in a close friend who suggested a consultation with a psychiatrist over a video call on SeekMed, which turned out to be a real saviour for her. She was able to clear her thoughts and with some basic medications and lifestyle changes, she got her sleep and energy back.

The situation was similar for septuagenarian couple R K Puri and his wife Deepa. During Lockdown 2.0, Puri woke up with a red eye and couldn’t ascertain the cause. “I had taken all my regular medications and my blood pressure was also normal. But my left eye was completely bloodshot. We were very worried because it could mean anything – my sister had suffered a stroke after a few episodes like this,” he said. But then his daughter from the US heard about the SeekMed app and managed to set up a consultation online through it.

“My daughter from the US contacted a doctor through the SeekMed app. He examined my eye over a video call on my phone, took a download of my case history and after a session or two, informed us that it is a subconjunctival hemorrhage, basically a bruise in the eye and that it’s nothing to worry about. We had been so tense and were imagining the worst,” he further said.

With the spread of the virus and cases mushrooming everywhere, many of us are dreading visiting hospitals and doctors’ clinics. A large number of doctors are consulting with patients over the phone and video calls. But the issue is that unless you know which doctor you want to consult, it’s tough to zero in on an expert.

“I had some bleeding and couldn’t pinpoint the reason for it. I needed to see a gynaecologist but didn’t know how to find a good one, who would not mislead me into an unwanted procedure,” said Sakshi Mittal, a school teacher. “One of my colleagues recommended SeekMed, which has some of the best doctors on its panel, including several Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees. I consulted one of the specialists through it and she put me on an immediate medication. I was healed within a week,” she added.

Using the SeekMed app, you can now book appointments with some of India’s top doctors for both video and in-person consultations. This means that you can connect with a doctor based in another city and seek online consultation about a new medical condition, an existing ailment, possible surgery or about your current treatment and be rest assured that the advice is ethical and professional.

The home page of the SeekMed app

The panel of doctors includes renowned names like Padma Bhushan recipients Dr TS Kler and Dr Anil Kohli; Padma Shri awardees Dr DS Rana, Dr Ashok Vaid, Dr Mohsin Wali and Dr Arvinder Singh Soin along with Dr. BC Roy awardees Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. SM Balaji and Dr. SS Bhatnagar awardee, Dr. Virender Singh Sangwan. All the doctors on the panel consult at top hospitals from across the country like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Medanta - The Medicity, Fortis hospital, Max hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Sir HN Reliance Hospital, to name a few.

Seekmed’s guiding force - (top left) Dr. DS Rana (Nephrologist, Padma Shri); (bottom left) Dr. Anil Kohli (Endodontist, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Dr. BC Roy Awardee); (middle) Dr. TS Kler (Cardiologist, Padma Bhushan); (top right) Dr. Ajay Kumar (Gastroenterologist, Dr. BC Roy Awardee) and (bottom right) Dr. KK Sethi (Cardiologist, Padma Shri)

The app has been developed keeping in mind all kinds of users – even those who are not very tech-friendly. So, the interface enables easy navigation. The process to book an appointment is simple. All you need to do is select the doctor you want to consult, send him/her a request for an appointment, make an online payment and you are all set. The app also allows you to share scans and test reports for the doctor to review.

The biggest advantage of SeekMed is that you can rest assured that you will get absolutely professional and ethical advice from the most reputed doctors of the country. If you have a condition that requires you to meet a doctor face-to-face, you can also pre-book the appointment using the app and cut the waiting time at the clinic. It allows for refund in case of a cancellation, offering greater flexibility to both the doctors and patients. It also maintains a history of all your reports and prescriptions.

What’s even better? There are no hidden fees to use the app. All you pay is the doctor’s consultation fee. There is no subscription or joining fee. Another interesting feature is an SOS signal that can be sent from your phone to a preregistered emergency contact along with your location coordinates in case of an emergency situation.

The SeekMed App is available for download on the Google Play store for Android users. An iOS compatible version is being worked upon. You can also check out the SeekMed website for more details.