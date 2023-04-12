Get Perfect Hair with Dr. Viral Desai - Best Hair Transplant Surgeon Mumbai

Dr Viral Desai – the name is synonymous with hair transplants and plastic & cosmetic surgery today. There was a time when hair transplants and cosmetic & plastic surgeries were frowned upon. Today, people like to show off their enhancements, and why wouldn't they? Enhancing your looks can have a really positive impact on your self-esteem & overall body image.

Dr. Viral Desai is a Superspecialist by Degree and a Board-Certified Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon who is quite talked about in different circles for his surgical and non surgical interventions in the field of hair transplant and plastic & cosmetic surgery including Liposuction, Rhinoplasty and Hair Transplant. Dr Viral Desai is an inspiration for many fellow medical professionals and has set the benchmark high when it comes to qualifications & educational backgrounds.

With a heart for education, Dr. Viral Desai has trained over 200 doctors in a range of products and procedures, helping to elevate the standard of care across the medical industry. Dr. Viral Desai's passion for his work has led him to share his knowledge with the world, through more than 100 lectures at international conferences and his contributions as member of scientific boards of various national and global conferences.

Dr Desai's fruitful career is backed by evidence. He has received many awards over the course of his long career of 20+ years. Here are some of the top awards that he has won:

● Icon of Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in India, 2010 from RK HIV AIDS Research & Care Centre

● Best Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon in India, 2013 from Global Healthcare Excellence Awards

● Best Hair Transplant Surgeon in Western India, 2013, at the Leadership Excellence Awards

● Best Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon in India, 2013 from RK HIV AIDS Research & Care Centre

● Hair Restoration Service Provider Company Of The Year 2013 from Frost & Sullivan at its 5th Annual India Healthcare Excellence Awards

● Jury's Choice Award for the Best Cosmetic Surgeon, 2015

● Best Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon in India, 2015, from Praxis Media

● India's Most Promising Hair Transplant Surgeon, 2015

● Indian Of The Year (Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery), 2016, at the India Leadership Conclave Awards

● India's Global Face in Hair Transplant, 2017, at the Pharma Leaders Awards

● Midday Icon in Plastic Surgery & Hair Restoration Clinic, 2018, at the Mid-Day Health & Wellness Icon Awards

● Times Health Excellence Award for Best Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, 2019

● Dermasource Innovation Award, 2018 from Dermasource India

● Dr Viral Desai's clinic – CPLSS, was ranked number 1 by the Times of India group for Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery & Trichology in 2018

With Dr Viral Desai's expertise, these famous faces regained their confidence by overcoming hair loss.

● Mr Raj Babbar, Actor

● Mr Govinda, Actor

● Ms Sara Khan, Actor

● Mr Sumeet Raghavan, Actor

● Mr Prabhjot Singh, Hockey Player India

● Mr R. Sreejesh, Indian Hockey Player

● Mr Pradeep Rawat, Actor

● Mr J. D. Majethia, Actor, Producer

● Ms Munisha Khatwani, Actor

● Mr. Gaurav Gera, Actor

● Suhasini Mulay, Actor

And many more.

Dr Viral Desai has set an example, not only for fellow medical professionals but for many of us who are in the process of building a career in our respective fields. His journey shows us what it takes to be one of the best celebrity surgeons in the country!

If you're looking for the best hair transplant in Mumbai, then look no further than CPLSS, Mumbai, where Dr. Viral Desai combines his exceptional skill and compassionate care to deliver outstanding results. You can find him at

DHI Hair Loss | Baldness Treatment Mumbai Clinic

Dr. Viral Desai - Plastic Cosmetic Surgeon

Address: 3rd Floor, CPLSS, above Sarla Hospital, Santacruz West, Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400054 Phone: 9833807002

Website: www.drviraldesai.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner