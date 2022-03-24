Get ready for the Real Estate Titans of 2022

Real Estate is one of the sectors that is most crucial to the growth of our country's economy. Be it commercial or residential spaces, the future for real estate also looks bright. Although the first wave of the pandemic in India was a huge blow to the industry, 2021 witnessed a rather steady growth.

HT Real Estate Titans was launched in 2021 as an initiative with an aim to recognize and honour the developers in the National Capital Region who continued to deliver high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic.

In the first edition, there were some developers that clearly stood out from the crowd. They proved to be the titans of the sector with their exemplary contribution across different categories. While some of these winners were those who dealt with first and/or second homes, some dealt with townships or gated communities or stand-alone buildings; affordable or luxury housing.

Amongst the winners last year were Saya Gold Avenue by Saya Homes, Ambience Group, Bhutani Group, ATS Knightsbridge by ATS infrastructure, DLF Limited, Gaurs Limited, Gulshan Dynasty by Gulshan Homz and many more.

After a successful first edition, HT Real Estate Titans is back with its 2nd edition in Delhi NCR. This year as well, we recognize and celebrate the praiseworthy contribution of developers to the real estate sector. The spotlight will shine on the developers who have been game-changers in the industry and whose innovation, resilience and ideas must take center stage to serve as an inspiration to others.

Stay tuned to find out this year’s winners. To be announced on Hindustan Times’ handles.