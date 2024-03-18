Get Rid of Four Types of Water Impurities with Aquaguard’s Water Purifiers

Water is one of the most valuable resources on our planet, but, it’s not completely free from impurities. Biological, chemical, and physical impurities like bacteria, viruses, parasites, dirt, sand, and dust make it unsafe for human consumption. If not tackled, these impurities can severely impact your health. That’s where water purifiers come in. They filter out these impurities and give you safe and healthy drinking water. In this article, we will look at four types of impurities commonly found in water.

Four Types of Impurities Found in Water

Biological Contaminants

Biological impurities like bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and parasites pose a severe threat to you and your family. These impurities can cause diarrhoea, viral fever, pneumonia, cholera, or other waterborne diseases and health issues. Unfortunately, these organisms can withstand different temperatures and cannot be easily removed from water without the use of advanced filtration technology like Reverse Osmosis (RO) or Ultraviolet (UV). Just like Aquaguard Neo RO+UV+TA+Alkaline Water Purifier that delivers pure and safe water through its superior RO and UV technology. Its multistage purification system filters out all biological and chemical contaminants from your water, providing you with water as pure as bottled water at a fraction of the cost. Moreover, its Alkaline Booster technology makes water alkaline, which instantly increases the pH level of the water, thus, making it the best home filter system.

1. Chemical Contaminants

Water can contain harmful chemicals that can't be easily removed by simply boiling water. These include metals, pesticides, and toxins produced by bacteria or human and animal drugs that can cause kidney disease, abdominal pain, or skin discoloration. You can determine the chemical impurities in water by measuring the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). It indicates the amount of dissolved impurities in the water. To effectively remove these chemicals from water, you can use an RO water purifier. Just like the Aquaguard Enhance NXT RO Water Purifier that comes with Active Copper Zinc Booster Technology that infuses your water with an adequate amount of copper and zinc for your body.

2. Physical Contaminants

Physical impurities like dirt and dust can alter the appearance and physical characteristics of water. These impurities are suspended in water due to soil erosion and sedimentation. Traditional water purification methods cannot eliminate these impurities from your water. However, advanced water filtration systems like RO and UV water purifiers like Aquaguard Nova RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier have multi-stage purification processes that remove these physical impurities from water.

3. New-age Contaminants

In today’s world, new types of pollutants like mercury, arsenic, and lead are becoming a concern. Modern waste calls for modern water purification systems like Aquaguard Blaze RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier that removes contaminants like lead and mercury from your water. Moreover, its seven stages of purification treat your water in multiple ways, ensuring pure and safe drinking water for you and your family.

How to get rid of these impurities

Conventional water purification methods fall short of removing the above-mentioned harmful impurities. Specialized purification processes are required to address these contaminants. The most effective solution for dealing with contaminated water is installing a water purifier. These purifiers employ a multi-stage purification process involving RO, UV, and UF to eliminate various impurities at different stages. While some people worry about the taste of purified water, RO water purifiers from Aquaguard include a TDS controller to enhance the taste of drinking water. If you want to learn more about top water purifiers, know more about our water purifier buying guide that will help you make an informed decision.

