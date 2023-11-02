Get Set for Diwali 2023 - Discover the Best Festival Finds

Discover the perfect Diwali picks below:

Motorola

Surprise your loved one this Diwali with the motorola razr40, a budget-friendly foldable phone that's the talk of the town. Its ultra-slim design, complemented by a vegan leather finish. The 6.9" creaseless pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate guarantees a spectacular viewing experience, and the innovative teardrop hinge keeps the screen pristine. It even boasts a 1.5-inch external screen for quick notifications. It's a powerhouse in your pocket with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Android 13. Plus, the 4200mAh battery with a 33W charger ensures your loved one won't run out of juice during festive celebrations. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 64MP primary camera and unique features for capturing Diwali memories in style.

Pricing: ₹49,999/-

Visit: motorola.in

Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington, the renowned global watch and accessories brand celebrated for its sleek designs, is introducing two new collections just in time for the festive season. With Diwali on the horizon, a significant Indian celebration of light and prosperity, gift-giving takes center stage. The Bezel collection for women seamlessly merges femininity with contemporary style, offering classic and modern designs adorned with bezel-set stones. Meanwhile, the Chronograph collection for men marries minimalism and sophistication, presenting eight meticulously crafted watches with stainless steel and Italian Napa leather straps, chronograph movements, and versatile strap options.

Pricing: ₹16,199/- onwards

Visit: danielwellington.com

Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies Pvt Ltd

Elevate your festive home renovation with Lingel Windows, your ultimate source for bespoke fenestration solutions. Their wide array of offerings caters to every need and preference, ensuring that you can transform your living spaces effortlessly with the perfect windows. They offer many options, including UPVC, Aluminum 6.0, Timber Wood, and American Oak Wood windows. But that's not all – their offerings extend to Glass Conservatories, Venetian Blinds, Roller Shutters, and LSB and LPG solutions, giving you a comprehensive toolkit to enhance your living spaces. Embrace the season with fenestration excellence from Lingel Windows, and celebrate the holidays in style and comfort!

Pricing: Price on request

Visit: lingelwindows.com

Potenza Wellness

This Diwali, Potenza Wellness is your go-to for an extraordinary pampering experience. At the heart of their festive delights is the Hollywood Spectra laser treatment. This high-tech treatment minimizes pigmentation and promotes collagen for that radiant glow. Potenza's experts tailor treatments, ensuring effectiveness and safety, suitable for all skin types. With little downtime, you can swiftly return to your Diwali celebrations. Also, take advantage of their Hollywood Laser Peel treatments, perfect for millennials seeking something unique. Make this Diwali extraordinary with Potenza Wellness and the transformative power of Hollywood Spectra for an enchanting, youthful you.

Pricing: ₹3500/- onwards

Visit: potenzawellness.com

Potsandpans

Light up your kitchen this Diwali with the gift of Meyer Anzen Ceramic Cookware by Potsandpans. Say goodbye to traditional non-stick pans and embrace this game-changing alternative. Crafted with a cutting-edge ceramic gel surface, it offers an authentic non-stick experience with minimal oil, ensuring healthier cooking. Made from natural minerals, it's safe, emitting no harmful fumes or odors, even at high temperatures. Its elegant design, lightweight build, and easy maintenance make it a stylish and convenient addition to any kitchen. Meyer Anzen can handle high heat and various cooking methods. This Diwali, gift the joy of healthy cooking and elevate your culinary journey with Meyer Anzen Ceramic Cookware. Celebrate with safety, style, and delicious meals!

Pricing: ₹3,000/- onwards

Visit: potsandpans.in

6meal

Gifting a 6meal package to friends and family for Diwali is a thoughtful way to ensure their health during the festive season. Show your love and care by providing them with balanced and nutritious meals, allowing them to indulge in the celebrations without compromising their well-being. Your gift of a 6meal subscription is a unique and meaningful gesture that emphasizes your consideration for their long-term health. This Diwali, let the gift of health and wellness brighten your loved ones' lives and guide them toward a vibrant and balanced future.

Pricing: ₹5000 Onwards/-

Visit: 6meal.in

Hilton India

The exceptional luxury hamper selection by DoubleTree by Hilton is curated to cater to unique choices. The luxe hamper includes goodies such as Kashmiri Kahwa, Wild Organic Honey, Cajun Spice Roasted Cashew Nuts, Peri Peri Masala Almonds, a Macaron Box, crackers that sprout into plants, and more. For the ultimate personal touch, one can create their custom hamper, selecting a preferred basket and choosing from a wide range of artisanal Indian sweets, homemade delectables, and gourmet selections like Danish Blackcurrant Jam and Super Natural Mango Mustered.

Pricing: ₹1000/- to 5,000/-

Visit: hilton.com

Brij Bageecha

In the spirit of Diwali, many are seeking thoughtful and unique ways to express their love and appreciation for their loved ones. As the Festival of Lights approaches, an enticing option for a heartfelt gift is the exclusive holiday package to Brij Bageecha in Kukas, Jaipur. Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, the hotel's serene ambiance beautifully complements the festive season, and its lush gardens and a blend of old-world charm with modern amenities create an ideal setting for quality family time.

Pricing: ₹24,780 onwards

Visit: brijhotels.com

Clothes On My Mind

Elevate your style with this chic clothing brand, helmed by the dynamic sibling duo Shrey and Ridhi Kapur. They specialize in unique, affordable luxury clothing, offering must-have festive outfits, stylish coordinate sets, and denim essentials. With everything designed and produced in-house, quality is their hallmark. Discover the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, all delivered right to your wardrobe, making every day a fashion statement. Go splurge on their fabulous festive collection!

Pricing: ₹6,000 onwards

Visit: clothesonmymind.com

Maison SIA

Embark on a journey of tailored indulgence with Maison Sia, where gifting reaches new heights. The epitome of sophistication in luxury home décor, Maison Sia's festive innovations are designed to infuse luxury into the living spaces. This festive collection is an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary designs handpicked from the most distinguished luxury ateliers spanning the globe. Each piece is a masterpiece in its own right, bridging the divide between discerning demand and exclusive access to the world's most coveted global brands.

Pricing - INR 3,500/- Onwards

Visit - maisonsia.com

Biotique

Celebrate the spirit of Diwali gifting with Biotique, the revered Beauty and Wellness brand known for its Ayurvedic skincare and haircare products. Biotique's Royal Box and Allure Fragrances Collection, inspired by a rich legacy, offers a luxurious range embodying the essence of Rajveda. The Allure Collection is a tribute to ancient beauty rituals, featuring products like the Jasmine & Saffron Allure Night Treatment Cream, Jasmine & Sandalwood Allure Facial Serum.

Pricing: ₹1,500/- onwards

Visit: biotique.com

Compiled by Desi Woo Team

