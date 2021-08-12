Get set for this mega virtual event on financial independence this Saturday!

As with most aspects of our lives, financial management has assumed a new definition since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. What with vaccinations providing the much needed ray of hope for citizens across the country and normalcy making a staggered reappearance in our lives, people are approaching financial management with a renewed outlook.

Setting the context

The last 18 months and the consequent pandemic-induced economic uncertainty have proved without a doubt that financial independence and well-being can provide the strongest buffer against emergencies and unforeseen circumstances. Financial independence, in itself, can acquire a plethora of meanings for people at various life stages and age groups and the paths to achieve financial independence are undergoing sea changes in the post-pandemic world.

Considering the tectonic shifts taking place in the personal finance space, the Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in association with Hindustan Times is organizing the Nivesh Mahakumbh - a one-of-a-kind mega investor awareness meet, where industry leaders will throw light on the overarching theme of attaining financial independence. From resetting your finances in the aftermath of a crisis to preparing your finances to an early retirement – the Nivesh Mahakumbh will witness the who’s who of the financial industry sharing valuable insights on financial management.

With stalwarts like Sashi Krishnan, CEO of National Pension System Trust; A. Balasubramanian, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; KS Rao, Head, Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; Bhavdeep Bhatt, Head, Retail Sales, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder & CIO, Zerodha; Pooja Baid, Head, Marketing Experiences, The Coca-Cola Company; Lovaii Navlakhi, MD & CEO, International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd, Upasana Taku, Cofounder & COO, MobiKwik, Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & COO, Groww, Gazal Kalra, Technology Entrepreneur, Keerti Gupta, COO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Roopa Venkatkrishnan, Director, Sapient Wealth Advisors and Broker Pvt. Ltd. and Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay enlightening us on the nuances of planning for a financially secure future, the Nivesh Mahakumbh is sure to take your personal finance knowledge a few notches higher.

The mega virtual event shall also see the launch of much-anticipated ForHER initiative by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in association with The Women’s Collection Canada. This unique association will offer best in class approach to increase financial inclusion among women. The details of this programme will be unveiled at the virtual event on Saturday.

Panel discussion 1 – Re-imagining Retirement

No discussion on financial independence can be complete without delving into retirement which is unarguably one the biggest financial goals for investors. Gone are the days when investments in traditional investment instruments would be considered sufficient for sailing through retirement satisfactorily. Investing for retirement has to be reimagined in this age and thanks to the times we live in when financial management tools and investment instruments afford so much flexibility, retirement planning has become a creative exercise. In this discussion, our experts will walk highlight how the gamut of preparing for retirement is changing and how you can benefit from it.

Fireside chat 1: How to navigate current market volatility and way forward for equity markets

What with large parts of the economy having to shuttle in an out of lockdown restrictions in the recent past, markets have been frequently witnessing see-saw effects. For many investors, especially new entrants to the arena of investing, dealing with market volatility can seem too daunting and this is also because market volatility has been predominantly depicted in a negative light. In our next segment, which is a fireside chat, our panelists will throw light on how you can navigate the current market volatility and the way forward for equity markets.

Panel discussion 2: How should women chart their financial course to ensure financial independence?

Women in India have had a complicated relationship with money since time immemorial. Societal norms have and continue to weigh in on the gamut of money management in most families. It is common for the men of the household to have the final say in major decisions pertaining to money and traditionally women have been relegated to the task of maintaining a strict budget. However, with more women joining the workforce and becoming financially independent, a welcome change is underway. Our next panel discussion is about how women can chart their financial course to ensure financial independence.

Fireside chat 2: How to reset financially after a crisis?

The economic fallout unleashed by the COVID-19 crisis has caused a seismic shift in the attitude towards money. Job losses, salary cuts, and shutdown in businesses have upended lives while piling medical expenses have prolonged the ordeal for many. Yes the economy has been kickstarted again but the scares left behind by the crisis will take a while to heal especially for those whose finances were in a fragile shape. In the next fireside chat, our experts will elaborate on how you can wipe the slate clean and reset financially after a crisis.

Panel discussion 3: FIRE, Financially independent and Retire Early

It may seem like an exaggeration if we were to tell you that you could quit running on the 9-to-5 hamster wheel before you reach the conventional retirement age but it is indeed possible. How? In personal finance parlance, the FIRE movement that is an abbreviation for Financial Independence Retire Early is a financial movement in which the goal is to create a solid reservoir of savings and investments so that you can retire earlier than your regular savings and retirement strategy would have allowed. Get ready for an eye-opening session on how you can fulfill your dream of retiring early without having to worry about finances.

Fireside Chat 3: Key nuances of investing well early on to ensure a financially secure future

Time and tide wait for none and they definitely do not wait for investors – time has a crucial role to play in your investment journey and the more time you have on your side the better the results. Starting early investments has a plethora of benefits, the foremost being the magic of compounding which can make a world of difference to your financial health. Up next is a fireside chat on the things you need to keep in mind for starting your investment journey early on and how it can help you become financially secure.

