Get the best deals on your dream home at HT Home Fest

Published on Nov 30, 2022 03:26 PM IST

A consortium of projects of reputed real estate developers across Delhi NCR region, HT Home Fest has collaborations with reputed real-estate developers including Supernova and Orchid

ByHT Brand Studio

Your favourite real-estate initiative is back to help you get the best deals on the home of your dreams. A consortium of projects of reputed real estate developers across Delhi NCR region, HT Home Fest has collaborations with reputed real-estate developers including Supernova and Orchid.

To make the whole process of property buying much simpler, an easy-to-navigate initiative microsite is available. The users can simply choose their preferred location, builder and other details to see personalised results. As soon as the user registers/logs-in, the microsite lets the users choose their preferred home location – Delhi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon or Noida. The site also lets them pick their preferred developers from the partnered brands. The users can also explore great offers and discounts on the properties.

To be able to compare and contrast properties enable buyers make an informed decision. The developers will showcase an array of property options, from penthouses to villas to apartments. The property options then appear on the screen with details like price, exact location, amenities, property photos, map, configuration, a detailed brochure, contact info and more.

To have a home one can call their own is a dream to many. HT Home fest is what connects those who desire to buy a home and some of the best real estate offerings. The fest is currently on with users already exploring and buying their dream homes. For more details on the initiative, visit the microsite: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/delhi-home-fest/

