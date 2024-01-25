Get the iPhone 15 at Rs.15,990 Exclusively at Maple

This Republic Day, Maple, one of the largest Apple Premium Resellers, is thrilled to announce an exclusive upgrade program. Customers can now upgrade to the highly desirable iPhone 15 at an astonishingly low price of Rs.15,990.

Maple understands the value of investment and offers an unparalleled exchange program in the country. Customers can walk in with devices bought from anywhere and avail of an exclusive exchange offer starting at just Rs.15,990, when they exchange their iPhone 14.

The prices for upgrading to iPhone 15 are Rs.25,490 for iPhone 13, Rs.28,490 for iPhone 12, and Rs.39,990 for iPhone 11. Additionally, customers can enjoy the benefit of getting an 84.7% buyback guarantee on their new purchase with minimal conditions.

Easy Upgrade Plan is a commitment to provide customer satisfaction which goes beyond the initial purchase. With the Easy Upgrade Plan, powered by Easy Ozy, customers get the assurance of getting an impressive 84.7% buyback value on their iPhone 15 when upgrading to the next series. This unique program ensures that a customer's investment retains its value, making the iPhone experience even more rewarding and affordable at Maple.

Best-in-Class Customer Experience, Maple takes pride in offering best-in-class customer experience. With a robust PAN India e-commerce presence and 12 physical stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 17 years of operation, Maple has garnered the trust of over a million satisfied customers. The company remains committed to strengthening this bond by continuously providing exemplary customer service, adhering to its brand promise - “Experience the Difference.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.